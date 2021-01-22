'KGF' Fame Villain Garuda Ram To Star In Mohanlal's Next 'Aaraattu'

Mohanlal’s upcoming film, Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu, is one of the most anticipated films ever since it was announced. While the film portrays the actor in the lead role, it has been revealed that south Indian actor Ramachandra Raju has also joined the cast of the film. He was previously seen in Yash-starrer film and was a part of the KGF cast (KGF Chapter 1), in which he portrayed the villainous character of Garuda Ram.

Garuda Ram joins cast of Mohanlal starrer film

The director of the film, Unnikrishnan B took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture with Mohanlal alongside Ramchandra Raju. The director captioned the post as, “It was nice working with Ram, aka Garuda Ram in Aarattu”. The actor was seen in a long beard with his hair tied back up and he was wearing a check shirt. Check out the picture from the post below.

Fans react

The picture of Unnikrishnan with Garuda Ram and Mohanlal was very well received by the fans of the actors who flooded the post with numerous comments and reactions. A number of people flocked to the post and expressed how eagerly are they waiting to watch the cast of Aaraattu together on the screen. Several other fans of the actors wrote in the comments that they are very happy to see that Garuda joined the cast and they enjoyed watching him in his previous film. Check out some of the fan comments on the Instagram post below.

Many other people sent them much love and warm regards on the post and left heart and kiss emoticons. A number of other fans wished them luck for the upcoming film and wrote in the comments that they shall watch the movie. A lot of other fans also requested the team to post more such pictures and videos and give updates about the upcoming film. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Mohanlal's movies

Mohanlal was previously seen in Ittymaani: Made in China and Big Brother. The actor has several movies in his kitty. The actor will be seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Drishyam 2, Ram and Aaraattu, all the movies will release in 2021.

