While RRR did well with the Hindi version, it obviously earned more money from the original Telugu version. However, KGF: Chapter 2's Hindi version is being tipped for a record-breaking figure. The film has taken the highest advance collections among Hindi films, and could go on to record the highest opening day ever. Overall, the Yash-strrrer is expected to cross the Rs 150-crore by day 1 itself.

As per a report by Box Office India, has already minted Rs 38-39 crore in advance collections for the Hindi version. The film was tipped to record the highest collections ever in Karnataka, (it is a Kannada film dubbed in other languages) with an estimated Rs 35 crore. However, Beast took a decent opening at around Rs 50 crore in India, however, KGF: Chapter 2 was likely to emerge as the first-choice among Hindi, Kannada and even Telugu audiences, while Tamil audience could prefer the Vijay-starrer.