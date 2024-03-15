Updated March 15th, 2024 at 13:25 IST
'KGF: Chapter 2' Box office collections LIVE update: Yash starrer thriller to set records
'KGF: Chapter 2' starring South star Yash in titular role has become a rage across the nation. With the film's release today, fans cannot wait to experience the spectacular visionary movie.
9: 56 IST, April 14th 2022
While RRR did well with the Hindi version, it obviously earned more money from the original Telugu version. However, KGF: Chapter 2's Hindi version is being tipped for a record-breaking figure. The film has taken the highest advance collections among Hindi films, and could go on to record the highest opening day ever. Overall, the Yash-strrrer is expected to cross the Rs 150-crore by day 1 itself.
As per a report by Box Office India, has already minted Rs 38-39 crore in advance collections for the Hindi version. The film was tipped to record the highest collections ever in Karnataka, (it is a Kannada film dubbed in other languages) with an estimated Rs 35 crore. However, Beast took a decent opening at around Rs 50 crore in India, however, KGF: Chapter 2 was likely to emerge as the first-choice among Hindi, Kannada and even Telugu audiences, while Tamil audience could prefer the Vijay-starrer.
8: 17 IST, April 14th 2022
Looking at the popularity of the mass entertainer film KGF: Chapter 2, the Prashanth Neel directorial shows started as early as 6 AM on April 14. What was interesting to find was that the 6 AM show was a full house one with excited moviegoers flocking to the theatres to watch their favourite star back in action after 4 years with the sequel. A film distributor on Twitter informed that the film created history after the 6 AM show was all jam-packed with the frenzied fans.
Never Witnessed Full House In A 6AM Show! #KGFChapter2 Will Create A Historical Havoc At The Box Office🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #YashBOSS #SanjayDutt #KGF2— Manohar Wadhwani (@manoharwadhwani)
7: 22 IST, April 14th 2022
With the release of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, fans all across have been pouring in their love for the action thriller. A fan page on Twitter shared a picture from Uttar Pradesh where the saints can be seen performing puja and havan to bless the actor while wishing him success for the latest release.
Rocky Bhai ka craze💣💥💣💥💣💥 log puja, havan kr rahe Uttar Pradesh mai🥺❤🙏#KGFChapter2 #YashBOSS𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ua2ynKVcEs— Pranjal (@RealPranjal93)
7: 22 IST, April 14th 2022
After witnessings everal delays due to the panemic, South star Yash starrer gripping drama KGF: Chapter 2 has finally hit the theatres. Owing to the popularity of the film and the pan India star, moviegoers had a great time witnessing the powerful performance of the actor on the big screen. Many fans caught the first show of the film on its day of release. They danced inside and outside the theatres to welcome Yash to the theatres. Many moviegoers shared their reviews of the film and penned how they enjoyed the film.
6: 03 IST, April 14th 2022
Amid much fanfare and excitement, actor Yash starrer highky anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 has hit the screens. Even before the release, the Hindi version of the film has shattered records by surpassing advance booking numbers of box office dominated film RRR. The film has reportedly collected Rs 27 crore for the opening day, and this was set to go higher, with a day left for release as well as on-the-spot bookings to add to it.
Published April 14th, 2022 at 05:49 IST