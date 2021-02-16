Srinidhi Shetty Reveals The Sacrifice She Had To Make To Be A Part Of 'KGF Chapter 2'

KGF Chapter 2 actor Srinidhi Shetty is looking forward to the release of her next film in July this year. On January 8, the makers unveiled the film's teaser amid much fanfare. The upcoming Kannada film KGF chapter 2's cast includes Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj. The female lead of the movie, Srinidhi Shetty opened up about the sacrifice she had to make to be a part of KGF Chapter 2.

Srinidhi Shetty talks about her sacrifice for KGF Chapter 2

According to a report by Filmy One, KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty opened up about being a part of the second movie in the franchise. She revealed that after the success of the first installment, she had a lot of offers from Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema but refused seven films to be able to give her dates for KGF's second part. Speaking further about it, the model turned actor shared that she left three Kannada movies, two Tamil flicks, and two Telugu films as well to shoot for KGF 2. The teaser for KGF 2, which was released by the makers last month, became the most trending video that day, crossing 169 million views and 7.9 million likes on YouTube.

KGF Chapter 2's release date

On January 30, Hombale Films, the production house behind the KGF franchise, took to social media to announce the release date of the sequel. According to the makers, KGF Chapter 2 will release worldwide in theatres on July 16 this year. Along with the release date, the makers also shared a new poster. The official Twitter handle of Hombale Films wrote, "#KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021. #KGFChapter2onJuly16."

Srinidhi Shetty's movies

Srinidhi was crowned as Miss Diva Supranational 2016 at the Miss Diva - 2016 pageant and later represented India at Miss Supranational 2016, which she won. The actor will soon be seen in another movie other than KGF, which is titled Cobra. The Tamil movie stars Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Miya, and Irfan Pathan. This film marks the Tamil debut of Srinidhi Shetty and the film debut of cricketer Irfan Pathan. Shetty's character in this movie is called Bhavana Menon and the music for the upcoming action thriller has been given by AR Rahman.

