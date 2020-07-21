'KGF' Star Yash Completes 12 Years In The Film Industry, Shares A Nostalgic Post On IG

South Indian actor Yash was last seen in the film KGF: Chapter 1. The actor made his debut in the film industry with the film Moggina Manasu. To celebrate his debut movie and his 12th anniversary in the industry, Yash took it to social media, to share the good news. He shared a picture on his Instagram account for his fans and celebrated this special occasion.

Actor Yash celebrates 12 years in the industry through an Instagram post

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt Shares Fan-made Sketches, Expresses Gratitude Towards His Admirers

Actor Yash shared a throwback picture from his shooting days on his Instagram account and wrote that he just realised its been 12 years since Moggina Manasu released. He also wrote that the film introduced him and his co-star Radhika to Kannada film industry. He further wrote that back then, he had no idea that the film will not just be the beginning of their career. Yash is currently married to Radhika, his co-star from Moggina Manasu. Through his post, he thanked the producer of the film and the other team members in his post. Moggina Manasu explored the story of four college friends who face several adversaries, but despite it all, they find a way to live their lives to the fullest.

Also Read: KGF 2 To Be 'five Times Better Than First Part' Says Lead Actor Yash

The film KGF Chapter 1 released in 2018 and a sequel of the film is in talks. KGF Chapter 1 received mixed reviews from the critics but went on to become the highest-grossing Kanada film of all time. The film also starred Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta N. Simha, Ayyappa P. Sharma and Harish Rai along with Yash. The action film followed the story of a man named Rocky who seeks power and wealth in order to fulfil a promise to his dying mother. His quest then takes him to Mumbai where he gets involved with the gold mafia.

Also Read: 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' Cast: Details About Yash, Sanjay Dutt And Raveena Tandon's Roles

The film KGF Chapter 2 is likely to be released on October 23, 2020. Along with Yash in the lead roles, the film will also star Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. This will mark his debut in a Kannada film. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also star Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Balakrishna in supporting roles.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon On Her Character In 'KGF Chapter 2': 'She Is Hero As Well As Villain'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.