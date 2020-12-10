Yash and wife Radhika celebrate fourth wedding anniversary, share love decked picture

South Indian actor Yash and Radhika Pandit recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary with a beautiful post. Radhika took to her Instagram page to share a picture from the celebration and thanked her husband for the sweet surprise. In the picture, Yash could be seen kissing his wife on her cheek and the couple was holding a huge bouquet of red roses which might be gifted to Radhika by her husband.

While captioning the post, “Dear Husband... thank you. #radhikapandit #nimmaRP. P.S: We want to thank all our fans n well-wishers for making our day so special yday!”

Yash and Radhika Pandit met each other in 2007 when they were shooting for a television serial titled Nandagokula. Eventually, both Yash and Radhika ventured into films and began dating. However, the couple decided to keep their relationship away from the limelight. In 2016, they got engaged in a grand ceremony in August. On December 9, Yash and Radhika Pandit got married in an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru. In October 2019, the couple was blessed with a baby boy.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Radhika and Yash decided to spend their anniversary at home with their kids and parents. Balloons were put up on the wall with a "Happy Anniversary" sticker. A chocolate cake was organised for the couple.

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to congratulate him and his wife on the special occasion. One of the users wrote, “Happy anniversary my lovely couple.” Another user wrote, “Happy anniversary I am a big fan of both of u.” A third user wrote, “Super couple.” Another user wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary boss keep smiling forever.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash is on the verge of wrapping up the shoot for KGF: Chapter 2. The team recently commenced shooting the climax sequence and it features a big action episode. In KGF 2, which will hit the screens next year, Sanjay Dutt will play the primary antagonist. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to the king of a goldmine. The film will also star Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. She will be seen playing the role of Indian Prime Minister, a character modeled after the late Indira Gandhi.

(Image credit: Radhika Pandit/ Instagram)

