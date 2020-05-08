'KGF' Star Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit Is Thanks Fans For Showering Love On Their Son

Radhika Pandit and Naveen Kumar Gowda, popularly known as Yash amongst fans, got hitched in a star-studded ceremony in 2016. Ever since then, they have been considered one of the most adorable couples of Tollywood. The duo recently took to their Instagram to share the first picture of their little baby boy, which took the internet by storm. On May 7, Yash's wife shared a throwback pic of herself, and through the caption, thanked fans for showering her son with so much love.

KGF star Yash's wife is 'thankful' to fans

KGF star Yash and Radhika, who are already parents to a baby girl Ayra, recently introduced their second baby to the world. As soon as the stars shared the photo, fans showered love on the tiny star. Looks like Radhika Pandit is overwhelmed after reading fans' endearing comments on the post. She shared an old throwback picture of herself and thanked fans for the love. In the picture she can be seen donning a pink dress, as she stands on a green lawn, with bushes and trees around her. Radhika's caption to the post read, "Thank you for all your love towards Junior ❤In the meantime, came across this pic where the outdoors looked so beautiful."

While fans of Yash and Radhika Pandit were waiting to catch a glimpse of their little star's picture, the Moggina Manasu couple, on May 2, set the internet ablaze by sharing the first picture of their son on social media. After Yash's wife, Radhika Pandit had shared a picture a day before he turned six months old, she then shared an adorable portrait of their son on her social media feed.

While Radhika's caption to the post read, "Presenting the apple of my eye, the rainbow of our family.. and sure to be Mama's boy our Lil Junior ❤Do give him all your love and blessings!!", Yash's caption to his post read, "Say hello to my little buddy for life ❤

do give him all your love and blessings." Check out the post here.

