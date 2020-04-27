KGF's Yash Left His Home With Just ₹300 In His Pocket To Become An Actor, Read More

South Indian superstar Naveen Kumar, known by his stage name Yash is one of the biggest stars in the movie industry currently. He is known for his movies like Rajadhani, Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari and the recent blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 1. KGF's Yash enjoys a massive fan base and they are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen with KGF: Chapter 2. The actor enjoys immense success but he has had his own share of struggle before making it big in the movie industry. In an old interview to a media house, KGF's Yash had revealed that he left home with just ₹300 in his pocket.

In the old interview, KGF’s Yash had said that he ran off from his house with just ₹300 with him and he reached Bengaluru. He was scared the minute he reached Bengaluru when he saw the huge, intimidating city. Talking about his earlier days he said that despite being scared, he was confident and he was not afraid to struggle. According to several media reports, Yash's net worth is approximately around ₹40 Crore currently.

Talking about his parents, KGF's Yash said that he knew if he went back home, his parents would never allow him to return. He said that his parents gave him an ultimatum and he was free to try his luck as an actor but if he had failed to do so, he had to do whatever his parents would have asked him to. He further opened up about his earlier days as an actor. He said that he began doing theatre as luckily someone took him to the theatre.

He also revealed that he knew nothing about theatre and he started making money working backstage. Talking about his work he said that he has done work like bringing tea and everything else before making it to acting. Talking about his theatre days, Yash said that he had to travel a lot while doing theatre. On his first role on stage, he said that his first appearance was received well and that is when he was noticed.

