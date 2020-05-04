KGF Yash Reveals Details About His Newborn, Says His Kids Bring Out Different Sides In Him

South Indian film superstar Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit recently introduced their baby boy on social media as he turned six months old. As soon the pictures of the baby went up on social media, fans of the star went gaga over him. Seeing the response from fans, actor Yash has revealed some very sweet details about his newborn. Read on to know what all details did the actor spill about his newborn baby.

Read | 'Thappad' Ending Explained: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Highlights A Woman's Dilemma

KGF star Yash reveals some sweet habits of his newborn

Kannada actor Yash already has a daughter with wife Radhika, and her name is Arya. After the couple shared pictures of his newborn son, he opened up to a media portal and told them that his kids bring him a lot of happiness. Yash also revealed that he is in a beautiful space these days as his kids bring out a different side in him. The actor added that his son does not sleep until he has his father beside him. Explaining himself further, Yash added that both Radhika and he have to sleep with their son in order to make him fall asleep.

Read | From Arun Govil To Sunil Lahiri, Here's The Whopping Net Worth Of 'Ramayan' Cast; Details

Yash told the media portal that even if it is way past his son’s bedtime, he stays awake until both his parents have joined him. Yash further added that his son can be very loud if he wants to be, especially when he wakes up at night. The couple Yash and Radhika never tire themselves from expressing to media portals about how happy they are to be parents of two kids. The couple often take to their social media handles and share how they manage to handle their kids together. Check out some pictures below.



Read | Tiger Shroff Sings Song From Varun Dhawan's Film, Latter Praises Him In Style

Read | 'How Many Squares Are In This Picture' WhatsApp Puzzle With Answer And Solution Inside

Image credits: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.