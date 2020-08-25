'KGF' Star Yash And Radhika Pandit's Son's Name Is Not Ayush, 'Junior' To Get A Name Soon

On August 24, Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture of her son. Along with the picture, she also quashed rumours of her son's name being Ayush. Fans speculated that KGF actor Yash and Radhika's son's name was Ayush. However, Radhika refuted the news.

Radhika's son to get a name soon

Through the caption, Radhika revealed that their son is soon going to get a name. She called him her "Morning dose of happiness." After which she replied to one of the most-asked questions and revealed, "Finally Junior is getting a name soon. Will keep you guys updated." She concluded and wrote, "P.S: His name is not Ayush." As soon as Radhika Pandit's post was up, a fan wrote, "Really excited to know his name." Whereas, another user wrote, "Junior Rocky, baby Yash."

In October 2019, KGF actor Yash and Radhika Pandit welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Ever since then, the couple had not posted any pictures of their little munchkin on social media. On April 30, the duo set the internet ablaze after they shared their son's first look. Yash wrote, "Say hello to my little buddy for life. Do give him all your love and blessings." After which, Radhika Pandit also penned a heartening caption and wrote, "Presenting the apple of my eye, the rainbow of our family.. and sure to be Mama's boy. Our Lil Junior."

On the day of Rakshabandhan, Yash and Radhika Pandit's kids celebrated the festival with utmost grandeur. Radhika gave a peek into their celebrations in which the two little stars could be seen performing the Rakhi rituals. In one of the pics, daughter Ayra could be seen planting a kiss on her brother's nose. The brother-sister duo donned ethnic outfits too. Sharing the glimpses, Radhika expressed that the precious bond between siblings is just 'priceless'.

On the work front, the shooting of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 will resume soon. Earlier this week, the director of the film, Prashanth Neel, shared pictures from the shoot location on his Instagram story. Meanwhile, the first look poster of Sanjay Dutt from the film was unveiled on his birthday.

