'KGF' Star Yash And Wife Radhika Pandit Celebrate Son Yatharv's First Birthday

KGF star Yash and his wife actor Radhika Pandit recently celebrated their son's first birthday. Radhika shared a collage of Yatharv Yash, their son. They were blessed with Yatharv last year 10 months after welcoming their first child daughter Ayra. Take a look at the collage on Yatharv's birthday.

KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit celebrate their son's birthday

Yash and Radhika Pandit welcomed their second child Yatharv last year on the same day. Radhika shared a collage of her son on her Instagram. The collage includes the very first picture they clicked with the baby when he was born. Radhika is seen holding the baby in her arms while Yash looks at him. It also includes a picture from Radhika's pregnancy shoot. She was dressed in a red gown as she posed for the camera flaunting her baby bump.

There is a photo of Radhika holding Ayra and Yatharv Yash in her arms and a photo from his baby shoot. It also includes a few selfies with the baby and Radhika's mother. Radhika wrote, "Happy birthday to the one who will always, forever be my baby boy. Love u." Fans of Yash and Radhika Pandit have commented in numbers on her post. They have wished the baby and sent in blessings for him. Take a look at some of the comments on Radhika's Instagram post:

Image Source: Radhika Pandit's Instagram

A sneak peek into couple's Instagram

Radhika Pandit and Yash are often seen sharing photos and videos with Yatharv and Ayra. Yash had shared a few images from Yatharv's naming ceremony. In the caption, he wrote that he was glad that people like the name 'Yatharv'. He explained why they named him as he wrote, "For all of u asking for the meaning it means 'Complete' We have coined this name as a combination of our names YR and Ayra!" In the photo, the family is dressed in traditional outfits as they sat for a pooja.

In August, he shared some adorable photos of their children on the occasion of Janmashtami. Yatharv and Ayra were dressed as Krishna and Radha as they post for the camera. Yatharv was dressed in a blue dhoti and held a flute in his hand while Ayra was dressed in a red and blue chaniya choli. Take a look at their photos.

Radhika shared a video of Yash and Yatharv on her Instagram writing that it is from her lockdown series. In the video, Yash is singing the nursery rhyme, Johnny Johnny, to his son. Yatharv replies with 'ha ha ha' in the end and in the other video, Ayra is seen doing the same while she photobombs the video. Here are the adorable videos of the children.

