'KGF' Star Yash Sings 'Johnny-Johnny' With Baby Yatharv, Ayra Video-bombs; Watch

Kannada actor Radhika Pandit often treats her fans and followers with full-filled snaps of her children. Recently, she took to social media and shared a carousel post featuring two videos of her kids with their father and KGF star, Yash. While the first one features baby Yatharv, Ayra video-bombs the second clip. They are visible singing nursery rhyme Johnny-Johnny. Check out Radhika Pandit’s video on Instagram.

Radhika Pandit shares adorable video of KGF star Yash with baby Yatharv

Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and shared videos of her husband with baby Yathrav through her official handle on October 10, 2020, Saturday. The first one features KGF star Yash, who attempts to teach nursery rhyme to toddler by singing Johnny-Johnny. While the baby does not speak along, he surprises everyone by ending with ''Ha-Ha-Ha'', showing his adorable toothless smile.

In the second video, Yatharv is playing with a rubber ball, as KGF star Yash sings the rhyme again. However, his elder sister Ayra also hums with their father. Later on, she video-bombs by appearing in the clip as it ends with Ha-Ha-Ha. So, Radhika Pandit shared the two videos in an Instagram carousel post. In the caption accompanying her recent content, the Kannada actor writes “Lockdown diaries: One Johnny and Another (a rather impatient one) ðŸ˜”. Alongside the description, she dropped a laughter emoticon and added hashtags such as Radhika Pandit and Nimma RP. Check out the actor’s recent post on the video-sharing platform:

Also read: Yash To Join 'KGF Chapter 2' Team For Final Leg Of Shooting From October 8

Also read: Kirti Kulhari Shares Her 'understated Happiness' As She Travels To Dharamshala

Response to KGF star Yash's clip singing Johnny-Johnny

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Radhika Pandit garnered more than 1, 30, 000 likes and over 1500 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the star shared their response to the clip featuring KGF star Yash. Many among them found the video quite adorable and showered their love for baby Yatharv. On the other hand, various people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, roses, crowns, blossoms, sparkle, kisses, claps, hugs, and heart-eyed smileys. Check out the responses to Radhika Pandit's Instagram post:

Also read: Yash Resumes Shooting For 'KGF Chapter 2', Shares Still From The Sets

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra Urges His Fans To Watch THIS Movie On Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.