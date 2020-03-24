'KGF' Star Yash Enjoys Being Home Quarantined As His Adorable Daughter Baby Arya Feeds Him

KGF star Yash recently uploaded a video spending some quality time with his daughter, baby Arya. He can be seen being fed by the little girl as she sits on his lap. Yash has mentioned how this is one of the perks of being in self-quarantine.

KGF star Yash’s self-quarantine time with his daughter

KGF star Yash has been making optimum use of his self-quarantine time as he spends time with wife Radhika Pandit and daughter Arya. He recently uploaded a video where he was seen having an adorable conversation with his baby girl. He could be seen relaxing on his couch while his baby girl Arya feeds him his food. She could also be seen cutely wiping off the little food that fell on his Tshirt. Yash, however, had a tough time convincing his daughter to eat as she was busy with the matter in hand.

In the caption for Yash’s video, he has written how he has decided to surrender as Arya refuses to eat. He has also written how this is one of the perks of being in quarantine at home. The KFG star has also asked his followers to stay safe amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Have a look at the video put up by the actor here.

About KGF Chapter 2

There has been quite some hype about KGF Chapter 2 as the first instalment worked well amongst the audience. The film is based on a man who rules over the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). The film is being directed and written by Prashanth Neel while it stars actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Yash, and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. KGF Chapter 2 is expected to hit theatres across the country on October 23, 2020.

