Puneeth Rajkumar Opens Up About Working With KGF Director Prashanth Neel On His Birthday

South Indian superstar Puneeth Rajkumar turned a year older on March 17. His fans are showering him with lots of love and support on his birthday. The actor may have turned a year older but his magic on the big screen is still the same. Puneeth Rajkumar is one of those actors who never shy away from interacting with media. Recently, the actor opened up about his plans of doing a film with KGF director Prashanth Neel.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar's Pictures Show How To Rock Simple 'pink Lips' Look

Also Read | Angad Bedi's Net Worth Unaffected As He Continues To Support Wife Neha Dhupia

Puneeth Rajkumar recently talked about his plans of working with KGF director Prashanth Neel in an interview with an entertainment portal. Puneeth said that he always wanted to do a film with Prashanth. He also said that though he wanted to work with him, things did not work out for some reason or the other. In the interview, he said that every actor wants to do a film with him now.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals That Saif Ali Khan Is 'booked' In THIS Post; See Picture

He also said that he and Prashanth Neel discussed the film which was supposed to be their first film together and they also decided the title. The movie was supposed to be titled as Aahvaana. He further revealed that things did not take off as they were expected to be. He cleared the air that they will come together in the future when things work for both of them.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Controls His Laughter As Paparazzi Chant 'Go Corona Go' At Him; WATCH

Makers of Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Yuvarathnaa recently released a dialogue promo of the film ahead of his birthday. The film is being directed by Santosh Ananddram. The film is also expected to be the debut of Sayyeshaa.

Also Read | Former Roadies Director Slams The Show, Says 'it Has Degenerated Over Time'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.