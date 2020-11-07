KGF's Yash Celebrates His Son's First Birthday With A Huge Party On A Yacht; Watch

KGF's Yash and Radhika Pandit recently celebrated their son Yatharv's 1st birthday party on a yacht. Radhika also uploaded a short video showcasing how the couple celebrated the occasion. Take a look at the video poster by the star and see how fans responded to the same in the article below:

Radhika Pandit's Instagram

Also Read | Yash's son Yatharv turns 1; Take a look at his 'Awwdorable' moments

In the post, fans cans spot a minute-long video showcasing the highlights of their son's first birthday party. At the start of the video, fans see Yash and his wife heading on to a yacht with both their kids. Multiple shots of the yacht and the three-tiered birthday cake are seen in the video. In the next bit, fans see clips of people arriving on the yacht. The entire family and friends of the superstar are also seen playing on the yacht. The video is quite well edited and has good music.

Also Read | 'KGF' star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit celebrate son Yatharv's first birthday

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Many fans mentioned the video was quite good and other fans added good wishes and emojis for the superstar's son. Take a look at some of the comments on the star's post:

Pic Credit: Radhika Pandit's Instagram

Also Read | Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode Written Update October 26: Anirudh tries to manipulate Yash

Yash and Radhika Pandit often upload pictures of their son online. In one of Radhika's last posts, fans could spot a collage picture of their son. Many of the pictures were from Yatharv's birth and other pictures were just candids. Many fans liked the post and added that their son looked quite adorable. Take a look:

Also Read | KGF's Yash gets a dose of his own medicine as his daughter tricks him; Watch Video

Yash will soon be seen in K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film will be directed by Prashanth Neel and is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. KGF 2 cast will have Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. The cast will see Yash as Raja Krishnappa Bairya a.k.a. Rocky Bhai, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Balakrishna as Inayaat Khaleel, Dubai based Don, Anant Nag as Anand Ingalagi, Malavika Avinash as Deepa Hegde, Achyuth Kumar as Guru Pandian, Vasishta N. Simha as Kamal and Archana Jois as Shanthamma.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.