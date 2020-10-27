Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update October 26: Anirudh Tries To Manipulate Yash

In yesterday's Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode, Anirudh tries to bribe Yash. He tells Yash that he will provide him with anything he wants if Yash forgives him. Anirudh tells Yash that Isha wanted a laptop and he bought her a brand new laptop. Isha gets excited about her laptop and goes to check if it's charged. Anirudh then tells Yash that Abhi has forgiven him and Isha being so young has also forgiven him and is behaving maturely.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Written Update October 26

Yash answers his father back and tells him that he cannot manipulate him that way. He tells Anirudh that he's not emotional as Abhi and he cannot bribe him like Isha. Yash tells Anirudh that he'll always stand by his mother and might never be able to forgive him. He also tells him about his relationship with Gauri, after which Anirudh throws him out of the house and asks him to leave. Yash leaves the house furiously.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode October 5: Arundhati Confronts Sanjana

Arundhati tells Anirudh not to control his children. She tells him that she was a fool to be trusting him blindly which is why she kept listening to everything he said. Arundhati tells Anirudh that her kids are not that way and won't listen to everything he says. Anirudh tells Arundhati to behave nicely with him, so he'll stop troubling their children. Arundhati says that she will never forgive him and also never let him separate her from her family.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode October 19: Appa Gets Discharged From Hospital

Later, Arundhati panics because Yash does not come back home. Isha and Gauri tell her he'll be back soon. Gauri calls him but he does not pick up. She asks Arundhati if she has his studio's number, to which Arundhati replies that she does not have his studio's number. Anirudh comes there and tells Arundhait that Yash will be back soon. He asks Isha to go to bed and asks Gauri to leave. A few minutes later, Gauri calls Arundhati to tell her that Yash is at the studio and he will come back home soon.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Oct 20: Anirudh Feels Insecure About Sanjana

The next morning, Yash surprises Arundhati with a Tanpoora. He tells her that she will have to start practising singing again. Arundhati gets emotional and tells Yash how lucky she is to have kids like these. She starts singing and Yash records her. Appa gets happy when Arundhati sings, but Kanchan seems irritated by it. Arundhati makes a timetable of her daily activities and puts it up on the fridge. Kanchan later tells Arundhati that she should pay attention to everything Anirudh wants.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Oct 23: Sanjana Loses Her Cool

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.