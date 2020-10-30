Yash's Son Yatharv Turns 1; Take A Look At His 'Awwdorable' Moments

Yash and Radhika Pandit's son Yatharv turns one today, October 30. K.G.F. fame Yash fell in love with actor Radhika Pandit while they were working together on a movie. The two dated for a few years and tied the knot in the year 2016. Yash and Radhika are one of the most adorable couples and fans go gaga whenever they are spotted or seen together in and around the city. On Yash's son Yatharva's birthday, take a look at some adorable pics of the star kid.

ALSO READ: 'KGF' Star Yash And Wife Radhika Pandit Celebrate Son Yatharv's First Birthday

A look at Yatharv's photos

ALSO READ: 'KGF' Star Yash And Radhika Pandit's Son's Name Is Not Ayush, 'Junior' To Get A Name Soon

Radhika's adorable post for son Yatharv

Recently, proud mommy, Radhika took to her Instagram to share a collage of photos of little Yatharv on his first birthday. She also wrote a lovely caption along with the beautiful photos. Radhika wrote that Yatharv will forever be her baby boy. Last year, Yash and Radhika Pandit welcomed their second child on October 30. Take a look at the post below:

On Yatharv's first birthday, the actor put up a beautiful post that captures important moments of her life. The collage has a photo of the moment when Yatharv was born with Radhika lying on the operation table. While another photo has Radhika flaunting her baby bump just before she gave birth to her son. Other pics of Yatharv seem to be taken at different instances from the last year. Sharing the birthday collage, Radhika Pandit wrote, "Happy birthday to the one who will always, forever be my baby boy. Love u (sic)," along with a heart emoji.

On the personal front, Yash and Radhika are a proud couple of two. On December 2, 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, and lovingly named her Ayra. When the toddler turned six months old, her parents shared her first picture on social media and revealed her name. Besides this, Yash and Radhika welcomed their second child on October 30, 2019, and named him Yatharv.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika Pandit is busy with Yash's foundation Yashomarga Foundation whose aim is to help farmers. Meanwhile, Yash, on the other hand, is busy with his sequel to KGF. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty. Besides this, Yash will also star in Googly 2 which features Kriti Kharbanda along with him.

ALSO READ: Yash And Radhika Pandit Share First Glimpse Of Their Baby Boy In A Family Portrait

ALSO READ: 'KGF' Fame Yash Enjoys Singing And Has Even Lent His Voice For 'Annthamma'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.