Bhojpuri Actor Monalisa Not Open To Nudity In Movies, Says 'she Has Her Own Inhibitions'

The Bhojpuri superstar Monalisa took the small screens by storm ever since she set foot in the television industry with Star Plus' popular show Nazar. Monalisa essayed the role of a witch in the supernatural show and garnered a lot of appreciation from the masses for her stellar performance in Nazar.

However, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shoot of the show has been halted like every other television show. Therefore, the actor now wants to mark her debut in the digital world as she recently expressed her desire of working in a web series in an interview with an online portal.

Also Read | 'Nazar' Producer Gul Khan Reveals Reason Behind Monalisa Starrer Going Off-air

Also Read | Monalisa Pulls Off Kareena Kapoor Khan's Character Poo Like A Pro; Watch Hilarious Video

Monalisa opens up about her inhibitions & said that she is not open to nudity

Ever since she starred in some extremely popular television reality shows like Bigg Boss 10 and Nach Baliye 8, Bhojpuri actor Monalisa has carved a niche for herself in the Indian television industry. Recently, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa spoke about her future plans and expressed her desires of working in a web series, in an interview with an online portal.

Known for her bold attitude, Monalisa opened up about her inhibitions and said that she is not open for nudity despite it being in 'demand'.

The actor stated that while she was doing Nazar, she was offered a lot of work in the digital space but she had to refuse all the offers because her schedule did not allow her to take up anything new. She further said that now when she has some time in hand, so she will definitely want to star in web series.

On being asked about being fine with doing nude scenes, the actor said that she is not open to nudity, but also agrees that if those scenes are shot aesthetically, they do not look vulgar on screen. However, she concluded saying that she too has her own set of inhibitions.

Also Read | 'Nazar' Written Update | March 20, 2020: Palak's Special Abilities

Furthermore, the actor said that if something of that sort gets offered to her, she will discuss with the makers and try to find a way out because she understands and knows that the digital medium mostly caters to youth and hence, such scenes often become the demand of the script.

However, Monalisa is currently quarantining with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Amid the lockdown, the couple has been winning hearts on social media with their mushy and humourous TikTok videos.

Also Read | Nazar Written Update | March 19: Palak And Madhu's Confrontation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.