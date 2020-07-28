Tamil Actor Vijayalakshmi Posts A Video Asking Fans To Not Politicise Her Suicide Attempt

Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi was recently admitted to a Chennai hospital after she consumed a few pills in an attempt to commit suicide. She recently posted another video from the hospital, requesting people to not politicise her intentions. She had previously blamed political leaders Seeman of Tamilar Katchi and Hari Nandar of Panankattu Padai of harassing her and had also held them responsible for pushing her to this extent.

Vijayalakshmi asks followers to not politicise the matter

Vijayalakshmi recently posted a video from the hospital in Chennai where she has been admitted after she made a suicide attempt. In the video posted, she can be seen requesting everyone to not politicise her move while she said that she seriously wished to die. In the video posted, Vijayalakshmi said that she is currently doing fine and was saved by her fans’ love and wishes.

The actor can be seen talking about how people politicised the matter even when she was dying. She said that she has no idea how people like Seeman do such a hideous thing. She thanked her well-wishers for their support and blessings as she felt they had a lot to do with her recovering health. The actor requested the people to stop saying that she is a particular party’s pawn as it is hurtful and bad. She added that nothing was drama and she seriously wanted to die due to the difficulties she was facing.

Vijayalakshmi revealed through the video that she has not been given food as her health condition is bad. The actor also added that she has been struggling and she would not do such a thing at anyone’s behest. Speaking about Seeman, she said that she was sick of him, pointing towards the harassment and abuse. The actor also clarified that she had been struggling a lot which is why she is requesting people to not write bad things.

Actor Vijayalakshmi had previously released a video speaking about the harassment that she had been going through at the hands of Seeman and Hari Nandar. She was of the stance that she was being harassed and tortured because she is a Karnataka state resident. The actor is currently in a private hospital in Chennai where she is recovering after overdosing on BP pills.

