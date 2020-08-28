Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, & Others Feature In Khushbu Sundar's 'Class Of 80s' Family

Actor Khushbu Sundar recently took to Twitter to highlight how she has been missing the ‘Class of 80s’ reunion. She posted a picture from the 2019 function while tagging them as the family that she dearly misses. The picture features a number of celebrated actors from the south who kicked off their careers in the latter half of the 1980s. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from fans as it brings together artists from varied languages.

Khushbu Sundar misses her family

In the picture, a number of actors including Revathi, Jayaram, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Venkatesh Daggubati, Suhasini Maniratnam, and Shobhana can be seen posing together for the camera. The actors are dressed in a combination of gold and black which is the main theme of the event. The picture was viral back in 2019 at the time of release as it got fans hooked on for more.

In the tweet, Khushbu Sundar has written about what is special about the group of people in the picture. She has written that these people are her family and she has been missing them a lot lately. The actor has mentioned that she misses the togetherness that comes with this family and how it is one of the best things to cherish. Khushbu has written about the memorable times they spent together, laughing, dancing, hugging, and shedding tears. She has also added a bunch of red hearts to explain herself better and has tagged Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, and others. Have a look at the tweet on Khushbu Sundar’s social media here.

In the comments section of the tweet, a few people have written about how great the picture looks. A few people have also criticised the photograph as a few of the actors and superstars are missing from the bunch. Have a look at a few reactions here.

Nice photo 👌. Keep rocking — Murukesh (@dmurukesh) August 27, 2020

Madam where is kamal sir and rajini sir and also navarasa nayakan karthik sir, sathyaraj sir,

And our favourite actor ramarajan, legend mammooty sir, pls leave vijaykhanth sir, because he is same sick, but where those on the list — naren (@naren93550009) August 27, 2020

Missing Bhanupriya mam — GANESH RAJ (@ganesh199020) August 27, 2020

Image Courtesy: Khushbu Sundar Twitter

