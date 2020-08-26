Mohanlal Hails 'girl Power' As He Shares Army Officer Vismaya's 'story Of Courage'

Malayalam movie industry star Mohanlal recently started a thread on Twitter where he shared a story about women empowerment. On August 24, Monday, the actor tweeted an inspirational story about a girl named Ms. Vismaya who was joining the Indian Army as an Army Officer after three years of hard work and dedication. Mohanlal shared Vismaya’s journey with all his fans and followers in tweets. Take a look at Mohanlal’s tweets:

Mohanlal's Twitter thread for Army Officer Vismaya from Kerala

Introducing the Army Officer, Ms. Vismaya, Mohanlal wrote, “Meet Ms. Vismaya who is joining as an Army Officer, after three years of hard work and determination, from our Kerala.For Vismaya, to join the Indian Armed Forces was one of her biggest dreams". However, he also shared that her circumstances were not that good. Attached to this tweet, he also shared a picture of the girl being honoured with her batches by other officers. He further added hashtags, “#womenempowerment #girlpower”.

Meet Ms. Vismaya who is joining as an Army Officer, after three years of hard work and determination, from our Kerala.For Vismaya, to join the Indian Armed Forces was one of her biggest dreams. But her circumstances were not that very good. 1/3 #womenempowerment #girlpower pic.twitter.com/xnpailnBra — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 24, 2020

In the second Twitter thread, Mohanlal talked about her father and his support towards Vismaya. He said that even though her family's conditions weren't good, her father supported her. He also added that after three years of perseverance and determination, she joined the Indian Army under the Lieutenant rank. Mohanlal further said, "There are many such stories of courage and determination around us. May these bright young people be the pride and hope of future India." With this tweet, he shared an image of Vismaya with her mother and father.

Even so, her father supported her and after three years of perseverance and determination, she joined Indian Army under the Lieutenant rank. There are many such stories of courage and determination around us.May these bright young people be the pride and hope of future India. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/QhgWPx5Ue0 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 24, 2020

In the final segment of his thread, he shared a picture of Vismaya's entire Army batch. This picture had an entire batch of woman Army Officers. Here, Mohanlal conveyed his heartfelt regards to Army Officer Vismaya and her parents. He said, "glad to know that Vismaya has inspired many girls to follow her path. She truly does inspire!". Check out Mohanlal's Twitter post.

I personally convey my heartfelt regards to her and her proud parents and to the place she hails from Kottappuram, Karimpuzha (Palakkad). Also glad to know that Vismaya has inspired many girls to follow her path. She truly does inspire! Jai Hind 3/3#GirlPower #WomenEmpowerment pic.twitter.com/0CO5smiPfH — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 24, 2020

On the work front, Mohanlal was last seen in Malayalam action thriller Big Brother. Alongside him, the film also features Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid, Honey Rose, Siddique, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Irshad, Tini Tom, Mirnaa Menon, and Gaadha. For his next, the actor has been roped in for several films. Namely, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, Billion Dollar Raja, Onnam Sir and many others that are yet to be announced.

