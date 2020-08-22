Tollywood Actor Chiranjeevi Promises Free Ration To 10,000 Cine Workers Amid COVID Crisis

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi has announced that the third installment of essential commodities will be distributed amongst 10,000 cine workers through the Corona Crisis Charity. These essential items will be given to the workers and labourers who depend on the film industry to run their homes. This move is being made in order to provide support to the workers who are struggling due to lack of work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Corona Crisis Charity

As per reports, the Corona Crisis Charity was set up in March after a large number of people were left jobless due to the closure of Tollywood in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. This charity is run by the donation received from the big names of the Tollywood industry. According to reports, for the third time since the charity was set up, groceries were being supplied to 10,000 workers.

Read | Chiranjeevi's Common Motion Poster To Be Unveiled By 65 Celebrities On His Birthday; Watch

Read | Chiranjeevi Turns Chef As He Prepares And Serves His Mother 'her Own Recipe'; Watch

In a video shared by the local media, Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi said that in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, film shootings haven't resumed and nobody knows how long it will take for things to normalise. This has left numerous cine workers jobless and struggling to keep their heads above the water. In the video, megastar Chiranjeevi said that Corona Crisis Charity is in the process of providing free ration to these cine workers, labourers, as well as the workers from the distribution sector.

Read | Chiranjeevi Plays A Quiz With Fans As He Shares His First Captured Picture; See Here

Read | Chiranjeevi Wishes For Speedy Recovery Of SP Balasubrahmanyam, Says 'get Well Soon'

According to reports, the Tollywood actor hopes to make the Ganesh Chaturthi festival more joyous for the needy amid the coronavirus crisis. As per local media reports, numerous Tollywood actors like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Akkineni Nagarjuna and others have donated to Chiranjeevi's Corona Crisis Charity in an attempt to help the needy cine workers struck by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Read | "You Are A Fighter," Says Chiranjeevi Wishing Sanjay Dutt A Speedy Recovery

Read | Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Acharya's' First Look To Be Released On Actor's Birthday?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.