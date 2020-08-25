Unseen Pic Of The Day: Mohanlal’s BTS Pics From 'Marakkar' Sets Will Leave Fans Excited

Mohanlal's much-awaited movie titled Marakkar has all his die-hard fans waiting for it with bated breath. It seems like the excitement surrounding the movie will soar higher as some unseen pictures from the movie's sets have been going viral on social media. These BTS pictures from the sets of the movie also give one a little sneak-peek about the superstar's look from the film.

Also Read: Mohanlal Adresses Rumours About His Son's Friendship With Kalyani Priyandarshan

Mohanlal's unseen pics from Marakkar sets

The actor's co-star from the movie, Baburaj Jacob, took to his Instagram story to share the pictures. Talking about the pictures, in one of them, the Drishyam actor seems to be helping one of his co-stars with the makeup. One can see him sporting a black kurta with a brooch. He has further paired it up with decorated spectacles and a red cap with some embellishments on the side.

Also Read: Mohanlal Starrer 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham's' Producer Shares A Bittersweet Note

While the second picture has the actor posing for a selfie. One can see him also donning a beaded neckpiece in another picture. The picture also showcases a glimpse of the lavish set erected behind from where the Chitram actor is posing for the camera. A structure of an elephant can be seen created behind them. Take a look at these pictures of the megastar from the sets of Marakkar.

Also Read: Mohanlal Extends Heartfelt 'Chingam 1' Wishes, Says 'Let's Welcome New Year'

About the movie, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

The actor had started the shooting for the movie before the COVID-19 lockdown was announced. The shooting process of the movie was almost complete and it was still on its post-production stage. While there have been speculations that the movie may see an OTT release, the makers have earlier clarified that the ambitious project will be directly be releasing on the theatres. The film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is touted to be a period drama.

The film is set in the 16th century and is being helmed by Priyadarshan. The movie will depict the battles of Kunjali Marakkar 4. The movie also stars Prabhu, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Arjun, Nedumuni Venu, and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph's 'Drishyam 2' To Begin Shooting In September?

The megastar was also last seen in the movie Big Brother. The film also saw Arbaaz Khan opposite the actor and this also marked Arbaaz's debut in the Malayalam film industry. It also starred Anoop Menon and Sarjano Khalid in pivotal roles.

Image Credits: Baburaj Jacob Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.