Khushbu Sundar's support of Sanjay Jha irks TN Congress leader, ex-spokesperson reacts

Khushbu Sundar was at the receiving end of criticism from her own party after coming out in support of Sanjay Jha. As the actor-politician said that the latter was not a ‘rebel’ of the Congress party, a leader from the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress was not pleased. Jha expressed his displeasure over the flak for his colleague and urged the party members to not ‘troll their own.’

Sanjay Jha has been making headlines in recent days after he was sacked as the National Spokesperson of Congress. As he interacted with a journalist on the controversy and hoped Sachin Pilot becomes the next ‘Ganguly/Dhoni’, Khushbu Sundar responded that he ‘speaks his mind without fear’, a quality that made him ‘strong’. She also seconded what the ‘well spoken’ leader spoke about Sachin Pilot and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Khushbu then tweeted about having 'ruffled a few feathers’ and asserted her support to the party, interim President Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi. She urged the ‘mischief makers’ to rest, and ‘put a fullstop’ to the controversy.

Looks like I have ruffled a few feathers. I am a Congress person. I am in @INCIndia bcoz i believe in #Sonia ji n @RahulGandhi My intentions are very clear n I continue to be a Congressi worker at heart. So the mischief makers can rest now. Put a fullstop and close the chapter🙏 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) July 8, 2020

One of those to be irked by the tweet was Tamil Nadu Youth Congress President JMH Hassan Moulana, who responded that ‘one should not pelt stones on our own house’ and that the ‘party has a protocol’, which should be adhered to. He urged her to back the Gandhis and not anyone else.

One should not pelt stones on our own house, party has a protocol & u should not second on it. Its the #Gandhi for us, not pilot r scindia

.U were in #DMK & u also know #Vaiko & #TRajendar they could not do it. #Gandhis have millions of supporters backed & prayed by party cadres — JMH Hassan Moulana (@Hassan_tnpyc) July 8, 2020

The Mr. Marumakan artist responded that it was the Gandhis who had brought her into the fold, Sonia Gandhi taking her into the party for ‘speaking her mind’ and that she was a proud Congressi.

My followers are because of who I am. I have come into the fold as I believe in the #Gandhis n not Pilot or Scindia.And my belief is intact.But will not stop speaking my mind for even #Soniaji took me in becoz I speak my mind. My individuality is my pride. I am a pride Congressi. https://t.co/ohLWAVuHf5 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) July 8, 2020

On Thursday, Jha wrote a post in support of Khushbu and that he was ‘aghast’ about his colleague having to issue a clarification on supporting his ‘call for inner-party democracy’, and later being ‘forced to swear allegiance.’ The leader urged the party members to not ‘troll their own’ and that the time was not about being ‘anti-anyone’ but being ‘pro-Congress’.

Here’s the post

I am aghast that my colleague @khushsundar had to issue a clarification for supporting my call for inner-party democracy and forced to swear allegiance etc. Congresspeople, kindly don't troll your own.



This is NOT ABOUT being anti-anyone. This is about being pro-Congress. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 9, 2020

I am fine my friend.. nothing changes the equation we share..🤗🤗🤗 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) July 9, 2020

Of course!!! Thanks for being so honest. That’s you. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 9, 2020





Jha was sacked as the National Spokesperson on June 17 after his article had criticised the party functioning, and the lack of energy in the revival of the party. The politician also quit as the All India Professionals’ Congress (Maharashtra) chief after over two weeks, on July 3.

