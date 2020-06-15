Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Khushbu Sundar Opens Up About Her Fight With Depression

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise was mourned by a number of noted personalities from the entertainment industry across the country. Actors from the South Indian film fraternity like Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and various others took to their social media and expressed their grief over the actor's passing.

One of the actors from the South Indian film industry who mourned Sushant's passing was actor Khushbu Sundar who shared a series of tweets talking about her journey through depression.

Khushbu Sundar opens up on depression

In the first tweet shared by actor Khushbu Sundar, she wrote that she hadn't ever met Sushant Singh Rajput but yet she can feel his pain. Khushbu said she wished that the actor would have reached out to somebody to talk to, cry or speak to. In conclusion, Khushbu expressed her grief over the decision taken by Sushant writing that he chose a path that will leave his family and fans heartbroken forever.

After her message over Sushant's passing, actor Khushbu Sundar shared a series of tweets sharing her experience of battling depression. The actor wrote that she does not fear failure or darkness of an unknown force. She likes to wear her courage on her sleeves and thus has been able to jump over the hurdles in her life and reach the winning point. Check out Khushbu Sundar's Twitter thread discussing depression below -

Khushbu Sundar also shared that her life came to a standstill at one point where she could not see the light at the end of the tunnel. She shared that the easiest way for her would be to end her life but her friends helped her through it, whom she described as 'angels'.

In conclusion, the actor wrote that everyone goes through upheaval and depression and she would be lying if she says she hasn't. But she never gives up as she wishes to prove that she is stronger than the demons she faces and stronger than anyone who wanted her to fail.

Sushant Singh Rajput's PR's official statement on the actor's passing -

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

