Sanjay Jha Issues First Response After Congress Sacks Him; Lectures On Values Citing Nehru

Issuing his first response after being sacked from the post of party spokesperson, Sanjay Jha on Thursday has slammed the Congress for 'drifting away' from democratic, liberal, tolerant and inclusive' nature. Recalling former PM and Congress president Jawaharlal Nehru, Jha said that he had once written a self-critical article anonymously and had warned against him becoming autocratic. He then said that he would remain 'ideological soldier' of the grand-Old party.

Pandit Nehru once wrote a self-critical piece anonymously in a newspaper warning against becoming autocratic. That is the true Congress;democratic, liberal, tolerant, inclusive. We have drifted far from those values. Why?



I remain a committed fearless ideological soldier of INC. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) June 18, 2020

The Congress party on Wednesday evening sacked Jha as its national spokesperson with immediate effect after he wrote an article critical of the party. The party appointed Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti as their National Media Panelists. In his article, Jha had criticised the Congress for making a 'false' claim that the party listens to its members and focusses on the revival of party, political strategy and leadership development. "I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency," Jha had written.

"Congress president has also approved that Sanjay Jha be dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect," the party said in an official statement.

INC COMMUNIQUE



Important Notification pic.twitter.com/fnXef53B7A — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) June 17, 2020

