Mahesh Babu Wants Pooja Hedge As The Female Lead In 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'?

Mahesh Babu is all set to feature in Parasuram's directorial venture, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. According to various reports, Mahesh Babu wants Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo cast to feature in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Moreover, the reports also claim that Mahesh Babu is trying to rope in actor Pooja Hegde for the for his next film with director Parasuram. Interestingly, Pooja Hegde also starred in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Mahesh Babu trying to rope in Pooja Hegde for female lead in Sarkaru Vaari Paata

According to various reports, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu wants actor Pooja Hegde to play the female lead in his next film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Pooja Hegde also played the lead role in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. If these rumours are to be believed, Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram are currently trying to sign in Pooja Hegde for the role.

However, none of these rumours have been substantiated yet, as neither the actors nor the filmmakers have commented on Pooja Hegde's involvement in the project. Moreover, director Parasuram has still not announced who will play the female lead alongside Mahesh Babu. One thing that has been confirmed by the filmmakers is that SS Thaman will be the music director for the film.

Interestingly, music director SS Thaman also worked in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Due to these reasons, many fans think that Mahesh Babu wants the team behind Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo to feature in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mahesh Babu's last film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, was a massive success that earned over ₹2.6 billion at the Box office. Sarileru Neekevvaru starred Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and was directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Sarileru Neekevvaru was an action comedy film that was released on January 11, 2020. Many scenes in the film were also shot in the state of Kashmir. Sarileru Neekevvaru featured Mahesh Babu in the role of Major Ajay Krishna, a brave and intelligent Army Officer.

Meanwhile, the first look for director Parasuram's film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, was shared May 31, 2020. Fans adored this new poster and they all congratulated Mahesh Babu for his upcoming film. The filming for Sarkaru Vaari Paata will begin after end of the COVID-19 lockdown.

[Promo Image from Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde Instagram]

