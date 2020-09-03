Ragini Dwivedi Summoned By CCB In The Sandalwood Drug Racket Row; To Be Interrogated Today

On August 2, 2020, The Bengaluru Police summoned Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi for questioning her regarding the drug racket in Sandalwood. She and her friend, who is a government employee, will be interrogated by the Central Crime Branch (CCB's) headquarters in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru on September 3. The summonses were issued after Ragini's friend, Ravi was arrested by the Police recently, suggests a report by India Today.

Ragini Dwivedi to be interrogated by CCB today

On Wednesday, CCB issued a notice to Ragini Dwivedi summoning her to join the investigation of the drug abuse case in the Kannada film industry. Ragini and her friend will appear at the headquarters of CCB today, i.e. September 3, for the interrogation. Another report by Deccan Herald suggested that CCB issued the interrogation notice after filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh shared a list of celebrities and accused them of being avid users of synthetic drugs. Lankesh claimed that Ragini and her friend were regulars at several parties and alleged them of consuming drugs.

However, the filmmaker is also said to be summoned once again by CCB as he couldn't back his claims with sufficient evidence. While Indrajit Lankesh will be given the opportunity to put forth evidence for supporting his statement, CCB is continuing to collect evidence by themselves as well, revealed Joint Commissioner of Crime Branch, Sandeep Patil. It all started when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested drug peddlers on August 21, who were supplying drugs to many artists of Sandalwood.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) called for a press meeting, wherein they set the record straight that strict action will be taken against actors and technicians who are proven guilty in either consuming or selling drugs. The President of KFCC, DR Jayaraj also stated that no producer will sign any actor who will be involved in the Sandalwood drug racket. The President, along with other members of the commission, also assured everyone that they themselves will report those consuming drugs to the cops. However, Jayaraj expressed that blaming the entire industry of drug abuse on the basis of the secluded activities of a few is wrong.

