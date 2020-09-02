Kichcha Sudeep's Expresses Gratitude To Fans On Birthday, Makes An Appeal

On September 2, popular Kannada actor-filmmaker Kichcha Sudeep celebrated his 47th birthday. Two days prior to his birthday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture in which he was seen sporting a black and white suit while giving a pose with an all-smiling face. In the caption of the post, the Eega actor expressed his gratitude towards fans while stating a request.

READ | Kichcha Sudeep's 'Kotigobba' 3 Teaser Taken Down, Actor Says "will Be Online Asap"

Kichcha Sudeep's request post

The caption of his post read, "A small request to all you frnzz." He also added, "Meeting you all has been the culture for many years and no other joy can replace that part where I get to spend an entire day seeing all you fnzz coming in such large numbers to just wish me." Explaining further he wrote, "Since the present situation doesn't permit nor support,, I regret to say there won't be any celebration nor any event where I can get to meet you all. I need to keep all ur health as well my ageing parents in mind. Huge gathering means,, going back 10 steps and re inviting what we all are trying to get rid of. Covid still is a huge threat and we all need to keep families in mind. Your people are my people too and it hurts equally when I hear news of people affected and suffering".

READ | Kichcha Sudeep's Net Worth Proves He Is The True 'Pailwaan' Of The South Film Industry

Elaborating more, the Dabangg actor added, "Your wishes do matter to me and as I said nothing can replace the joy of seeing you all turn up in such large numbers. Im sure that day too will come by soon and we all shall meet again. But for now ,,I request you all to not turn up or gather anywhere. There won't be any celebration nor any event".

To conclude his request post, the Hebbuli actor urged his fans to extended the help of hand to the needy and wrote, "Wanna thank you all for having stood by me for these many years. At times,I may not have lived up to ur expectations,, I shall surely try my best ,,,to live up to all that,,, to entertain you all more,, and yeah,, to spend more time with you all once this whole war with covid ends. Much luv to you all ,,,now & forever". While signing off, he wrote, "Nimma Preethiya, Kichcha" which means Your Beloved Kichcha. Take a look at his post.

READ | Kichcha Sudeep Starrer 'Phantom' First Look Poster Released; See Pic

READ | Kichcha Sudeep Drives From Bangalore To Hyderabad to Start Shooting For 'Phantom'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.