Kiccha Sudeep's Popular Action Movies That You Can Watch Over The Weekend

Actor Kiccha Sudeep is one of the prominent faces of the Tollywood film industry. The actor has been a part of nearly 70 projects throughout his 25-year career and has delivered a wide range of blockbuster movies on the silver screen. Sudeep is most popular for stepping in the shoes of an antagonist in his movies. Here is a list of action movies that the South Indian actor has starred in.

Kiccha Sudeep's action movies

Eega

Eega is a Telugu and Tamil language film that released in the year 2012. Directed by Bahubali fame SS Rajamouli, the film revolves around the fantasy action genre. The film's narrative is in the form of a bedtime story told by a father to his daughter. Its protagonist Nani, who is in love with his neighbor Bindu, is murdered by a wealthy businessman named Sudeep, who is attracted to Bindu and considers Nani a rival. Nani reincarnates as a housefly and tries to avenge his death and protect Bindu from an obsessive Sudeep.

Hebbuli

The Kiccha Sudeepa starrer Hebbuli is an action film that was helmed by prolific Sandalwood director-cinematographer S. Krishna. Alongside Sudeepa, the cast of the 2017 film boasted of Amala Paul V. Ravichandran, P. Ravi Shankar, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. Sudeep portrays the character of Captain Ram in the movie, whose brother dies suddenly and he decides to investigate the reason behind his death. However, he must fight against the corrupt system to protect his family and find the truth.

Maanikya

Maanikya is a 2014 Kannada language film that features Kiccha Sudeep as Vijay and other cast includes V. Ravichandran, Ramya Krishna, Varalaxmi Sharathkumar, Ranya Rao, and P. Ravi Shankar. Sudeep directed this movie as well and the plot revolved around the couple Vijay and Manasa, who fall in love with each other but their families hate one another for a long time.

Kempe Gowda

One of Kiccha Sudeep's movies titled Kempe Gowda is a 2011 Kannada-language action film starring Sudeep and Ragini Dwivedi in the lead roles. The film was directed by Sudeep himself and produced by Shankar Gowda. Kiccha Sudeep plays the character of an honest police officer named Kempe Gowda who takes on a gangster. However, the mafia leader has close connections with the bureaucrats, which keeps him safe against the law.

Puli

Puli is a 2015 Indian Tamil-language fantasy action-adventure film written and directed by Chimbu Deven. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role as demon prince and his son a half-demon alongside Hansika Motwani and Shruti Haasan in the female leads. Sudeep features as the main antagonist of the film and his character is named Thalapathy Jalatharangan.

Hubli

Hubli is a 2006 Kannada-language action thriller film directed by Om Prakash Rao featuring Sudeep and Rakshita in the lead roles. Sudeep plays the character of Ajay Kumar Sarnayak, District Commissioner of Police who loses his memory after a serious injury. The plot revolves around how he regains his memory and plots revenge to kill Basappa Ullagaddi, the antagonist in the movie.

Image Credits: Kiccha Sudeep Official Instagram Account

