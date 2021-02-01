25 Years Of Kiccha Sudeep: Upendra, Ganesh & Others Congratulate The Vikrant Rona Actor

Actor Kiccha Sudeep is one of the prominent faces of the Tollywood film industry. The actor has been a part of nearly 70 projects throughout his career and has delivered a wide range of blockbuster movies on the silver screen. Sudeep also made his Bollywood debut with the horror flick Phoonk and ever since then he has become well-known for playing the role of an antagonist in Bollywood films. On Sunday, January 31, the actor successfully completed 25 years in acting. On the special occasion, several actors and directors took to social media to congratulate the actor on achieving the milestone.

25 years of Kiccha Sudeep

On the special occasion of completing 25 years in the industry, Kiccha Sudeep took to Instagram to release the motion teaser of his upcoming project Vikrant Rona. As congratulatory wishes surfaced online, actors did not fail to wish him luck for his upcoming project. Actor Upendra while sharing a heart-warming video, wrote, “Congratulations @KicchaSudeep for successful completion of 25 years in the film industry. Best wishes”.

“Congratulations on completing 25 glorious years dear @KicchaSudeep sir, keep entertaining… lots of love. All the best for your future projects #VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa, tweeted actor Ganesh. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at the congratulatory tweets that flooded the micro-blogging application:

Congratulations on completing 25 years @KicchaSudeep sir!

A journey this inspiring deserves a celebration that the world will stand witness to!! #25yearsofSudeepism #VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/45g1ea8YOO — Nirup Bhandari (@nirupbhandari) January 31, 2021

Congratulations on completing 25 glorious years dear @KicchaSudeep sir,Keep entertaining...🎉🎉🎉 lots of love.

All the best to your future projects...#VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/qhDLInTLa2 — Ganesh (@Official_Ganesh) January 31, 2021

Congratulations @KicchaSudeep for Completing 25 years in the industry.. keep rocking pic.twitter.com/iFdI63bKOX — DrShivaRajkumar (@NimmaShivanna) January 31, 2021

ಚಿತ್ರೋದ್ಯಮದಲ್ಲಿ 25 ವರ್ಷಗಳನ್ನು ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿ ಪೂರೈಸಿರುವ ನನ್ನ ಆತ್ಮೀಯ ಗೆಳೆಯ ಅಭಿನಯ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಕಿಚ್ಚ ಸುದೀಪರವರಿಗೆ ತುಂಬು ಹೃದಯದ ಶುಭಾಷಯಗಳು💐❤️👏

Congratulations @KicchaSudeep for successful completion of 25 years in film industry. Best wishes 👍💐❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZnFdWDHuQo — Upendra (@nimmaupendra) January 31, 2021

Hearty Congratulations to the Abhinaya Chakravarthi, the kind natured and the humble person @KicchaSudeep on completing successful 25 Years in Indian Cinema 😊. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UZ1bF1QvrR — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) January 31, 2021

Congratulations @KicchaSudeep sir on the completion of 25 Glorious years in our Film World... All the best for the coming years 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 wishing you get loads of success pic.twitter.com/I5sifOJ76r — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 31, 2021

Congratulations @KicchaSudeep sir on the completion of 25 Amazing years n the cinema world . Best wishes for the coming years 🤗😘💐loads n loads of success sir #25YearsOfSudeepism pic.twitter.com/2nH6l5GdBR — Kabir Duhan Singh (@Kabirduhansingh) January 31, 2021

The director of his upcoming film, Anup Bhandari unveiled a real-life story about the actor on Twitter. He unveiled about the time he saw Sudeep’s photo in his father’s drawer for the first time. Take a look at his tweet below:

25 yrs ago I saw your 6X4 pic in my dad’s drawer & tomorrow we’ll witness your 2000ft cut out on BurjKhaifa! What an iconic journey @KicchaSudeep sir! Apart from #VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa, we have a big surprise for you on BurjKhalifa 😊 #25yearsofSudeepism https://t.co/MbwFD11ooj pic.twitter.com/Iy6lJi6QdH — Anup Bhandari (@anupsbhandari) January 30, 2021

Vikrant Rona is an upcoming Kannada Fantasy action-adventure film. Helmed by Anup Bhandari, the cast of the film features Nirup Bhandari in the lead role alongside Sudeep. Vikrant Rona became the first movie whose title reveal & logo were released at the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa. Taking to Twitter actor Sudeep wrote, “Many tnx to all my media frnz fr turning up in large numbers, n fr making me feel wanted and loved. Had a soulful chat wth u all n a memorable one. Pls join us tomorrow, b a part of us #VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa”.

