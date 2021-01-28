Kichcha Sudeep Receives Grand Welcome In Dubai Ahead Of Title Logo Launch At Burj Khalifa

South Indian superstar Kichcha Sudeep is gearing up for the title logo release of his upcoming film Vikrant Rona. The actor and crew of the movie jetted to Dubai as the title logo of their film is going to be unveiled at the Burj Khalifa. Kichcha Sudeep received a grand welcome in Dubai and a video of the same has surfaced on social media. Scroll to see the video.

Also read | Manish Malhotra Shares Unseen Pictures From Varun And Natasha's Wedding, Take A Look

Also read | Varun Dhawan's Wedding: Shashank Khaitan Shares Unseen Photo Of 'Dulha's' Entry On An ATV

Kichcha Sudeep receives grand welcome in Dubai

In the video, Kichcha Sudeep received a garland, bouquet and a gift at the airport. He is then seen getting inside a swanky car as he is driven to the hotel. He also clicked pictures with the staff of the hotel. The title logo of the film is going to be unveiled at the Burj Khalifa. Director of the movie, Anup Bhandari tweeted that Vikrant Rona is the first film whose logo is going to be revealed at the tallest building in the world.

The makers of the film are also going to release a 180-seconds long video which will give Sudeep's fans a sneak-peek into the movie. The video is going to be released on January 31, 2021. Interestingly, Kichcha Sudeep will complete 25 years in the industry on the same day.

As soon as the video of Kichcha Sudeep receiving a grand welcome in Dubai surfaced on Twitter, his fans could not stop praising the actor. Several of his fans have called Kichcha to be the 'boss' as well. See their reactions below:

🔥🔥🔥 — Akash R Patil (@ImAkashPatil) January 27, 2021

😍👌💥💥💥💥💥 — PRASHANTH Gowda (@prashan67873496) January 27, 2021

Proud 👌 — nikhil kumar (@nikhilk48052736) January 28, 2021

Anup Bhandari earlier tweeted that the name of the movie has been changed from Phantom to Vikrant Rona. Kichcha Sudeep also gave his fans a sneak-peek into his character. He tweeted that it was new to don the character of Vikrant Rona. He also added that he is trying his best to add novelty to the character. He also assured his fans and followers that they will enjoy this movie to the fullest. Kannada actor Nirup Bhandari is also going to star in the film in a prominent role. The music for the film is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

Donning the role of #VikranthRona for #Phantom is a new feel. Trying to give a complete newness to the character well crafted by @anupsbhandari. An approach u Frnzz will enjoy.

Team has created an ambience tats fantastic. Its gonna be an awesome shoot for sure.

🤗🤗🥂 pic.twitter.com/FzXfmEiwYg — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) March 2, 2020

Kichcha Sudeep will also be seen in the action thriller film Kotigobba 3. The movie is being directed by Shiva Karthik. It will also star Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and P. Ravi Shankar who will play prominent characters.

Also read | Katrina Kaif Hugs A Mystery Person In Her Latest Pic, Fans Think It's Vicky Kaushal

Also read | Alaya F Poses With Poker Face For Monochromatic Photoshoot, Fans Ask 'why So Serious'

Image courtesy- @kichchasudeep Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.