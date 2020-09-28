Pawan Kalyan Says 'okay' To Bandla Ganesh's Next; Producer Feels It's A Dream Come True

Actor-producer Bandla Ganesh recently took to Twitter to share some news with his followers. Through the tweet, Bandla revealed that Pawan Kalyan has agreed to be a part of his next movie. Bandla Ganesh has always been a huge fan of Pawan Kaylan and his tweet is proof that he adores his performance very much. He addressed Pawan as his God and thanked him for saying ‘Okay’ to his next project. The producer seems really delighted to share this great news with his followers. Let’s take a look at his tweet.

Also Read Bigg Boss Telugu 4's Latest Episode Sees A Wild Card Entry Of Swathi Deekshith

Actor Pawan to team up with Bandla Ganesh

My boss said okay and once again my dreams come true .

Thank you my god ⁦@PawanKalyan⁩ 🙏. pic.twitter.com/x0s1nQy3Fy — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) September 28, 2020

Bandla Ganesh recently revealed this amazing news to the audience through his Twitter handle where he posted a picture of him standing next to actor Pawan Kalyan. He addressed him as his ‘Boss’ stating that Pawan said okay to perform in his next film and once again his dreams will come true.

Fans of Pawan Kalyan as well as Bandla Ganesh took to their Twitter handles and congratulated them. Many in the comments section already assumed that their upcoming movie would be a blockbuster. Take a look at fans reactions to the post on Bandla Ganesh’s Twitter.

Also Read 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4': Nagarjuna Akkineni's Season Sets New Record, Garners Highest TRP

Pawan Kalyan’s Movies

Pawan Kalyan is one of the most versatile artists in the Telugu film industry. Apart from acting, he has also gained popularity as a stunt coordinator, politician, producer, screenwriter and philanthropist. He has also been a part of a few projects as a singer. He has been a producer of two films, Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Chal Mohan Ranga. Some of the movies that featured songs sung by him include Kushi, Thammudu, Panjaa, among others. Pawan Kalyan has also choreographed many songs and written the screenplay for many movies.

Some of his movies as an actor include Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, Tholi Prema, Balu, Gabbar Singh, Katamarayudu, Gopala Gopala, Badri, Gokulamlo Seeta, and several others.

The actor has been a part of two of Bandla Ganesh’s movies, namely Suswagatham and Gabbar Singh, and now they are all set to team up in their next film. Some of the upcoming projects of Pawan Kalyan include Vakeel Saab and two untitled movies by Krish and Hari Shankar.

Also Read Rana Daggubati Celebrates 49 Years Of Iconic Telugu Movie 'Prem Nagar'; See Posts

Also Read Did You Know Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu Can’t Read And Write Telugu?

Image Source- Pawan Kalyan Fanpage & Bandla Ganesh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.