Kichcha Sudeepa Starrer ‘Phantom’ To Be Renamed As ‘Vikrant Rona’ In A Grand Fashion

The Kichcha Sudeepa starrer film Phantom is all set to get its name changed to Vikrant Rona. The actor will be playing the titular role in this film; however, it is the name logo that has taken fans by surprise. It was revealed by the makers of the film that for the first time, the title logo of a film will be launched at Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Further on, the building will also a huge cut out of the actor, this would make Kichcha Sudeepa the first actor to have a 200 feet cutout on the building.

Kichcha Sudeepa's ‘Phantom’ to be renamed as ‘Vikrant Rona’ in a grand way

The display which will be portrayed on Burj Khalifa will most likely have a display of 180 seconds as revealed by the makers. In a tweet that was posted by Anup Bhandari, he revealed that Vikrant Rona will be the first movie to reveal its title logo on Burj Khalifa.

He added further that along with the title logo, Burj Khalifa will also feature 180 seconds of a sneak peek on January 31st. He then used the hashtag, Vikrant Rona, on Burj Khalifa and tagged the film in his tweet. According to The News Minute, the film Vikrant Rona directed by Anup Bhandari was among the first films that went into production amid the pandemic.

The movie Vikrant Rona will see stars like Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. The actor-director duo will be collaborating for the first time and thus fans of Kichcha Sudeepa are quite excited to watch the film when it finally comes out. Besides that, fans of Kichcha Sudeepa have been waiting for the film Kotigobba 3, which finished its shooting in March of 2020.

However, due to the pandemic, the dates for the film were delayed. Thus now that theatres have opened up, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of that film. Kichcha Sudeepa has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film Kabzaa which also features actor Upendra. Chandru took to social media to welcome Kichcha Sudeepa onto the project and expressed how proud he is to have him on board for the film, according to the news portal mentioned above.

