Movierulz, TamilRockers Leak 'Kilometers And Kilometers' Full Movie Online For Download

Film piracy website Tamilrockers, has once again stunned the internet users by leaking Jeo Baby's movie Kilometers and Kilometers. Widely known as one of the most notorious websites to allocate copyright material, the Tamilrockers page permits the user to download several numbers of HD and dubbed movies online. Movierulz and Tamilrockers allow website visitors to download anything with the assistance of torrent files. Because of such leaks, the makers and creators of the film have to suffer excessive damage.

Tamilrockers to leak Jeo Baby’s Kilometers and Kilometers this time

About ‘Kilometers and Kilometers'

Kilometers and Kilometers is an adventure-comedy drama that released on March 12, 2020. It is a Malayalam film directed by Jeo Baby and produced by Tovino Thomas and Gopi Sundar. The lead roles of the film are played by Tovino Thomas and India Jarvis. The writers of the film are Jeo Baby and Deepu Pradeep.

The story of the movie revolves around a young man named Josemon from Kerala who meets Cathy, an American traveller. Joseman offers Cathy to show her the city and be her guide. But during the trip, both the youngsters start sharing their different views of life with each other. And this make them understand each other in a better way.

Efforts are taken to curb leaks by Tamilrockers

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, all their efforts seem to be going in vain as sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz keep on emerging every day in the country. The piracy issue is also being growing fast due to increased practice and usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

