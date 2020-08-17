Supriya Pilgaonkar And Sachin Pilgaonkar's Love Story Is All Things Romantic

One of the most loved couples of Marathi cinema, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar have both turned a year older today, i.e. August 17, 2020. The love birds have their birthdays on the same date. While Sachin turned 63, his beloved wifey, Supriya turned 53 years old today. However, did you know the celebrity couple tied the knot when Supriya Pilgaonkar was just 18?

Also Read | Supriya Pilgaonkar & Reema Lagoo Had Taught Us How To Wear A Mask Long Before The Pandemic

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s' Shaheer Sheikh Bonds With Supriya Pilgaonkar; See Pic

Know about Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar's romantic love story

Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar are hands down two of the most prolific actors of the Marathi film fraternity and their contribution to the regional cinema stays remarkable. Sachin kickstarted his career as a child artist with 1963's Haa Mazha Marg Ekla when was merely three years old. He also had a successful run in Bollywood with films like Geet Gaata Chal, Balika Badhu, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se and Nadiya Ke Paar to name a few. Later, the Sholay actor set foot in direction with 1982's Marathi film, Mai Baap.

For his second directorial venture Navri Mile Navryala, which released in 1984, Sachin cast newcomer Supriya Sabnis as his leading lady. Supriya, 10 years his junior, was quick to learn the craft and went on to win the hearts of millions with her debut film as Chameli. The television actor's comic timing and lively screen presence made the film as well as their on-screen pair a huge hit. The duo fell in love during the shooting of Navri Mile Navryala, but could not muster the courage to confess it to each other. In an interview with Rajshri Marathi, Sachin revealed that he wanted to propose to Supriya during the making of the film but somehow didn't gather the courage to do so.

Also Read | Supriya Pilgaonkar Praises 'KRPKAB' Co-star Shaheer Sheikh, Misses Working With Him

He added saying after the film's shoot was completed, he proposed to her and all the Kunku actor said was that she thought he was already married. The director-actor continued saying he thought she was being funny at first but it turned out that she was quite serious about it, so he had to assure her that he was very much single. Soon, the couple finally tied the knot on December 21, 1985. Later, they shared the screen space in several films including Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi (1988), Mazha Pati Karodpati (1988), Aaytya Gharat Gharoba (1991), Navra Mazha Navsacha (2004) and Amhi Satpute (2008).

Also Read | Shriya Pilgaonkar Shares Her Unique Collection Of Novels And Books

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.