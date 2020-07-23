Kollywood Actor Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' To Directly Release In 2021?

Widely known as Suriya, Kollywood actor-producer Saravanan Sivakumar's upcoming action-drama titled Soorarai Pottru has been making headlines ever since its inception. The Tamil film was slated to hit the silver screens on April 9, 2020. However, owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, the film has been delayed and now, several reports from online portals suggest that the film will not release until next year.

Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' to not release this year?

One of the highly-anticipated Tamil films of Suriya, Soorarai Pottru's release date has been reportedly postponed to 2021. Ardent Kollywood fans have been awaiting the release of the film ever since its shoot went on floors, but sadly the wait does not seem to end anytime soon. It has been reported that the makers of the film have decided to push the release date of the Suriya starrer to January 2021.

According to an online portal, the makers have been contemplating releasing the trailer of the film in December this year and will commence the promotions a month before its release date. However, no official confirmation about the same has been made as of yet. If the grapevines are to be believed, although the film has been scheduled next year, Soorarai Pottru's release date might get preponed if the on-going COVID-19 crisis goes back to normalcy.

Meanwhile, the makers of the action-drama had earlier confirmed that the fourth song from the film, titled Kaattu Payale is all set to release today on the occasion of the lead actor and producer Suriya's 45th birthday. Also, a one-minute promo video clip from the song will be released as a visual treat for all the fans who are awaiting the film's release. The upcoming Tamil film is directed by the Saala Khadoos director, Sudha Kongara and stars an ensemble cast alongside the Kaappaan actor, including prolific Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal.

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru and megastar Vijay's upcoming action thriller Master were supposed to clash at the box office on April 9. The makers of the film too did not seem to have an issue with the clash, as they thought fans would equally love both the films. Talking about Master, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is also set for a theatrical release. The Tamil film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles.

