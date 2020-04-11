Best Kollywood Singers That Managed To Get Recognition All Over The Globe

The Tamil film industry, also known as Kollywood, has been one of the fastest-growing film industries in the world. They have given their audience some blockbusters that have also managed to get recognition all over the globe. Along with movies, Kollywood has also given the world some remarkable filmmakers and singers. Some of the singers have taken down the language barrier and have won over millions of listeners with their music. Here is a list of some of the best Kollywood singers.

Top Kollywood singers

S. P. Balasubrahmanyam

S. P. Balasubrahmanyam has been one of the most prominent Kollywood singers of this time. He is popular for his work in the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries. The singer has won many awards during his career and amongst those lies the NTR National Award for his contribution to the Indian cinema. Some of his popular songs include Tere Mere Beech Mein, Dil Deewana, Pehla Pehla Pyar, and Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali.

Ilaiyaraaja

Ilaiyaraaja is an Indian music composer popular for his contribution to the Tamil and Telugu film industry. Ilaiyaraaja is considered as one of the most experienced singers of the Indian film industry. He has given the audience a playlist of some melodious music since the start of his career. It is said that this legendary singer has composed over 7000 songs, provided film scores for more than 1000 movies, and performed in more than 20,000 concerts till date.

Dhanush

Dhanush is popular for his contributions to the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. He is a man of multiple talents and has managed to cover various aspects of filmmaking. Dhanush managed to get mainstream popularity with his viral track, Why This Kolaveri Di? The song was an internet sensation that attracted millions of viewers all over the globe. Other than his massive hit, his other track includes Udhungada Sangu, Maari Thara Local, and Don'u Don'u Don'u.

Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh Ravichander has been one of the most prominent singers of the Kollywood film industry. He has managed to gain mainstream success by contributing to Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. His debut song, Why This Kolaveri Di along with Dhanush went viral just as soon as it released. Some of his popular songs include Selfie Pulla, Kutti Story and Aaluma Doluma.

Chinmayi

Chinmayi Sripada is a well-known playback singer who has dominated the southern film industry. She gained mainstream popularity after singing Oru Deivam Thantha Poovae that was a part of the National award-winning film Kannathil Muthamittal. The singer has revealed that it was her mother who taught her Carnatic music and Hindustani classical music. Some of her blockbuster tracks include Tere Bina, Sahana, Vaarayo Vaarayo and Kilimanjaro.

