'Komaram Puli' Cast Is Headlined By Pawan Kalyan, Nikesha Patel, Manoj Bajpayee & Others

The Pawan Kalyan starrer, Telugu action thriller, Puli was originally titled Komaran Puli. However, the title of the film was changed to 'Puli' on the second day from its release on the big screen due to objections by Komaram Bheem's family over the use of the tribal legend's name in the title of the film.

The Telugu film has filmmaker S. J. Surya at its helm while its cast is headlined by Pawan Kalyan, Nikesha Patel and Manoj Bajpayee alongside an ensemble cast in supporting roles. Thus, read to know about the cast of Komaram Puli to know about all the Komaram Puli characters in detail.

Komaram Puli Cast

Pawan Kalyan as Komaram Puli

Power Star Pawan Kalyan plays the titular role of Komaram Puli in this S. J. Surya directorial. Kalyan as Komaram Puli plays a daredevil IPS officer who embarks on a journey to eliminate crimes from the city. He plays the lover of Madhumathi in the film and takes on antagonist Al Saleem to take his mother's vengeance.

Nikesha Patel as Madhumathi

Polyglot actor Nikesha Patel plays the role of Madhumathi in Komaram Puli. Nikesha as Madhumathi plays Komaram's love interest in the film, who's put behind the bars by him after he realises that she faked being a police officer. Nikesha is a British-born Indian actor who has worked in over 30 Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam films.

Manoj Bajpayee as Al Saleem

National Film Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of antagonist Al Saleem in this Telugu action thriller. Manoj as Al Saleem plays the main villain who kills Komaram's father and troubles his mother in the film. However, the film showcases how Komaram takes on Saleem to complete his mother's vengeance.

Saranya Ponvannan as Puli's mother

Popular Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam actor, Saranya Ponvannan plays the role of Komaram Puli's mother in this Pawan Kalyan starrer. As Komaram's mother in the film, her husband gets killed by Al Saleem while she runs away from him and his henchmen to protect herself from them in the film. She also bails her son's lover Madhumathi after she's put behind the bars by him as Madhumathi truly loves him.

Komaram Puli Cast (Supporting)

Charan Raj plays the role of Inspector General of Police

Nassar plays the role of ACP Ravi Kumar

Girish Karnad plays the role of Prime Minister

Brahmaji plays the role of Inspector Raj Kumar

Satyam Rajesh plays the role of Puli's driver

