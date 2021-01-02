'Kombu' Movie Cast: Get To Know The Cast Members Of This 2020 Thriller Film

Kombu is a Tamil language film that released on December 11, 2020. The film revolves around a group of people who visit a haunted house. Soon, they are trapped in the house and the evil inside the house is unleashed. The Kombu movie cast includes, Jeeva, Disha Panday, Ganja Karuppu, and many others. Here’s all you need to know about Kombu’s cast.

Kombu movie cast list

Jeeva

Jeeva is popularly known as Lollu Sabha Jeeva. He gained popularity in the Tamil entertainment industry due to his comedy timing. He started his television career alongside Santhanam on Lollu Sabha, hence the name. He marked his film debut in 2007 with Vegam. In the film, Jeeva played the role of Ashwin Shekar’s friend. Apart from Lollu Sabha, Jeeva also starred in Tamil daily soap Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, in which he essayed the role of a school teacher.

Disha Pandey

Disha Pandey is a well-known actor and model. She has worked in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi entertainment industry. She marked her successful Tamil debut in the film Thamizh Padam. The film was Tamil cinema’s first full-length parody film that made of several commercial films. The film gained critical and commercial acclaim. The film proved to be a perfect launch pad for the Kombu movie cast member. In 2009, Disha Pandey marked her Hindi film debut alongside Padmini Kolhapure and Om Puri in the film, Bolo Raam.

Ganja Karuppu

Ganja Karuppu is a prominent actor in the Tamil comedy circuit. Just like Jeeva, Ganja Karuppu is also known for his impeccable timing and physical comedy expertise. He marked his debut in the film, Pithamagan in 2003. But films like Naadodigal in 2009 and Paruthiveeran in 2007 helped him establish himself as an actor.

In 2017, the Kombu movie cast member also participated in the first season of the Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss hosted by actor Kamal Haasan. But his stint on the show did not long as he was evicted in a couple of weeks of the show’s airing. Watch the Jeeva and Disha Pandey starrer Kombu movie trailer here.

