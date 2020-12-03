'BomBhaat' Movie Review: Netizens Give Mixed Reactions To The Newly Released Film

Amazon Prime Video recently released BomBhaat on their official site worldwide. It's a Telugu science-fiction film written by K. Raghavendra Rao, produced by Vishwas Hannurkar. This film examines the relationship between a human and a humanoid, a concept not previously explored in Indian cinema. The movie has been receiving mixed reviews from fans and viewers. Netizens have taken to the microblogging site to give their reactions about the film.

Taking to their respective social media handle, netizens have gone on to give their reviews about the much-awaited film BomBhaat. The movie has been receiving mixed reviews about their opinion about the film’s acting and storyline. Some of the users went on to comment saying how much they loved the film. While some went on to reveal how the film had no storyline and did not make sense. Users also went on to trend the hashtag #Bombhaat on the microblogging site.

Among the user's comments, one of them wrote, “Watched #Bombhaat Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes lapping hands sign marvellous! Very entertaining @SimranCOfficial is the main asset of the film, Stunning Performance! @SaiSushanthRedd & @priyadarshi_i you guys entertained me a lot, Darshi bro's timing is superb!”

While the other one said, “#bombhaat is a bore-fest. The idea might have sounded good on paper, but execution goes haywire. Takes forever to reveal the main point. Amazon prime saga continues”. Check out a few BomBhaat movie review by netizens below.

#bombhaat is a bore fest. There are so many illogical scenes and almost all characters are etched very poorly. Idea might have sounded good on paper, but execution goes haywire. Takes forever to reveal the main point. Amazon prime saga continues. Avoid — chikkadudorakadu (@cinemapichodu3) December 3, 2020

#bombhaat movie It's scientifical Zonar #Dec3rd Release must watch Hope It will be a message oriented or else Scene representative — MVChaitanyavarma (@mvcvarma) December 2, 2020

More about the film

The director of the film revealed that this concept was inspired by a video in which Will Smith was rejected by Robot Sophia. According to a report by The Indian Express, director Raghavendra Varma elaborated on the specifics of his film BomBhaat, which was released on December 3. The film examines the relationship between a human and a humanoid, revealing that it is essentially a romantic comedy with a Sci-Fi touch.

Speaking more about the nature and other trivia of the film, Varma also revealed that Bombhaat was inspired by a video he watched in which well-known actor Will Smith made an effort to impress Robot Sophia, who holds UAE citizenship but turned him down. Watch the trailer below.

