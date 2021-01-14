Krack Box-Office Verdict: Ravi Teja's Film Makes More Collection Than Vijay's 'Master'

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack is a Telugu language action film starring actors Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in the lead roles. The recently released film is based on multiple true incidents that took place in states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Ravi Teja’s movie was critically acclaimed and was also declared a hit at the box office. Take a look at Ravi Teja's movie Krack box office collection.

Ravi Teja's movie Krack Box Office Collection

On Day 1, Krack collected ₹ 6.30 crores and on Day 2, it collected ₹ 3 crores. On Day 3, the film made a collection of ₹2.60 crores. By the end of Day 4, Krack made a collection of ₹2.55 crores. They made a Total share of ₹14.45 crores. Krack was made on a budget of ₹16.50 crores and recovered 88% of its investments. The film is expected to make an aggregate collection of ₹7.5 crores from January 14 to January 16, keeping in mind the festivals and holidays.

In Telugu states, by the weekend, the film is expected to make ₹22 crores plus, with stakeholder entailing profit of 33% within a week itself. January 13 proved to be a great day at the box-office for Telugu states as Krack along with the film Master got a distributor share of ₹8.50 crores. Ravi Teja's movie is expected to emerge as a blockbuster by the end of this weekend.

If the estimations made at the box office prove to be right, the film will become the first film to earn the blockbuster tag and emerge as the first blockbuster of Indian cinema during the Pandemic. Thalapathy Vijay’s Master also stormed at the box office with a collection of ₹1.21 crores on the first day itself. However, Ravi Teja's film Krack braves Vijay's Master in Telugu states.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

