Ravi Teja Announces 'Krack' Release Date Through An Intriguing Poster; See Details

Actor Ravi Teja recently took to Twitter to release a few details about his much-anticipated entertainer film, Krack. In the poster released, the actor is seen as the lead character Veera Shanker, who is a celebrated cop with unique techniques and methods. He also revealed through the tweet that the film is all set to have a theatrical release on 9th January. In the comments section of the tweet, his fans have expressed how elated they are about the upcoming film and its theatrical release.

Ravi Teja releases Krack release date

Much-loved Tollywood actor Ravi Teja recently took to social media to announce the release date of his action-packed entertainer, Krack. The actor put up an intriguing poster of the film where his character Veera could be seen holding up a heavy weapon while he has an intense look across his face. The young man seems upset and angry as he has set out to finish an important mission. The celebrated actor is also spotted with a bloody wound on his forehead, indicating that the film will have numerous fight sequences.

The poster also mentions that the film Krack will have an official theatrical release this month. The makers have mentioned that this entertainer is all set to have a theatrical release on the occasion of Sankranthi in January 2021. They have also indicated that the film has gotten a ‘U/A’ certificate due to its slightly violent content.

In the caption for the post, actor Ravi Teja has mentioned that he is quite excited about the film release this month. He has written that he is waiting to see his fans in the theatres on January 9th. Have a look at the tweet on Ravi Teja’s Twitter here.

See you in theatres on Jan 9th😉 #KRACK pic.twitter.com/UW5hZSzKch — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 2, 2021

The film Krack has been directed by Gopichand Malineni, who also played a pivotal role in the writing team. It stars superstar Ravi Teja in the main role while south beauty Shruti Haasan plays the female lead. The trailer of Krack was recently released across social media platforms and the reviews have been quite positive as it features promising performances.

In the comments section of the post, Ravi Teja fans have expressed how excited they are for the release of the film on 9th January. Most of them have mentioned that they will rush to the theatres on Sankranthi as they are quite impressed by the movie trailer and have been waiting for the film release. Have a look at a few comments on Ravi Teja’s announcement post here.

Finallyyyyy...

Done with censor 💥

With U/A

Coming to theatres on jan9th ❤️28#Krack #KrackOnJan9th pic.twitter.com/NpBv8RqeaB — rajamouli ss (@Prabhas85269203) January 2, 2021

All the best anna esari pakka Blockbuster kodutunv🔥 pic.twitter.com/aE9QWNxXJE — ®️🅰️🅰️Ⓜ️ (@Raam24Pspk) January 2, 2021

See you in theatres on #krackonJan9th 😉 #KRACK 🔥🔥🔥♥♥♥♥



Mass Police Officer KRACK pic.twitter.com/myXW5Iwszw — rajamouli ss (@Prabhas85269203) January 2, 2021

