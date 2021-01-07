Ravi Teja Reveals He Is "wishing To Work Again" With Gopichand; Know Details

Ravi Teja and the makers of the film Krack gathered for an interview where they spoke about the upcoming film. The actor expressed his wish to work with director Gopichand once again in the near future, according to Great Andhra. The two seemingly have great admiration for each other and have worked in a few films together. Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Krack has also been directed by Gopichand and will see the iconic duo together in the movie. Krack has created tremendous buzz among fans who are eagerly waiting for its release. As per the above-mentioned news portal, actor Ravi expressed his thoughts on the films and praised the makers of the project as well.

Ravi Teja is "wishing to work again" with Gopichand

During the course of the chat, when asked about his views on Gopichand Malineni, Ravi Teja said that the director seemed very confident about the film. He said that he admired this quality and that he looks forward to meeting him soon. Actor Ravi further added that Gopichand is also quite delighted for celebrating the success meet of the film. He said that he wishes to join him for the same as he admires his enthusiasm.

Closing his statement, Ravi Teja said that in the future he wishes to work again with Gopichand. Next, the actor spoke about Samuthirakhani and said that Shiva Shambo is one of his favourite films with him. The actor also congratulated the cinematographer GK Vishnu on his amazing behind the scene work. Ravi Teja called the cinematographer 'the hero behind the screen', according to the news portal.

Ravi Teja proceeded further to give out a vote of thanks to Thaman as well who produced the songs for the film. The actor mentioned that he couldn’t be available for the success meet due to certain safety concerns revolving around the pandemic. Director Anil Ravipudi also spoke during this interview session and said that Ravi Teja is one of his favourite actors when it comes to action cinema. He added that Ravi is a hero with fire and energy in him. He said that it is up to the director to utilise this energy in the actor, according to the news portal mentioned above.

