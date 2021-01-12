'Krack' Movie's Review: Netizens Shower The Newly Released Film With Praise

The makers recently released Krack in theatres on January 09, 2021. It's a Telugu action thriller film written and directed by Gopichand Malinenib, produced by B. Madhu. Krack is an action entertainer based on real incidents, Ravi Teja plays a tough, hard-hitting police officer who doesn't think twice before bashing anyone. Loaded with high-octane action scenes, deadly goons, captivating dialogues, and chase sequences, Krack promises to be a full-blown entertainer. The movie has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. Netizens have also taken to the microblogging site to give their reactions about the movie.

Taking to their respective social media handle, netizens have gone on to give their reviews about the much-awaited film Krack. The movie has been receiving good reviews about their opinion on the film’s acting skills and storyline. Some of the users went on to comment saying how much they loved the film. While some went on to reveal how the film was so good with their storyline that they would not mind watching it again. Users also went on to trend the hashtag #Krack on the microblogging site.

Among the user's comments, one of them wrote, “The love Telugu people have for cinema shows in house full boards for #KrackMovie even at this hour...salute to the Telugu audience. wishing nothing but success to @RaviTeja_offl Garu @megopichand anna and the whole team of #krack”. While the other one wrote, “If it's Dookudu for Mahesh Babu, it's #Krack for Ravi Teja. A Stunning Comeback which is much needed to both hero & the industry. Congrats to the entire Team of #KrackMovie on behalf of SSMB fans Red heart #SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh”. Check out a few more tweets below.

Today i was #Krackified with veera level performance by @RaviTeja_offl sir and oora mass music by @MusicThaman anna and brilliant direction by @megopichand garu sweet performance by @shrutihaasan ma'am and that child(buddodu😍) every one rocked the movie loved it. #KrackMovie pic.twitter.com/mz9ziOSdzQ — Harikrishna (@iamHarikrishnaD) January 10, 2021

Response in Chennai was more than Expected !!!! BGM Kekaa !! Perfect Theatre Film after a long time and a COMEBACK for Mass Maharaj !!! #KrackMovie #KRACK @MusicThaman pic.twitter.com/WelOSnT7xN — Cinemakaaran ❤️💫 (@sakxedge) January 9, 2021

Congrats to the entire Team of #KrackMovie on behalf of SSMB fans ❤️#SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/v3bPpXLqBy — MD Official™ (@MassDHFMOffl) January 10, 2021

@dop_gkvishnu ANNA No words for your work spl thanks to you anna for making movie more interesting #KrackMovie @MusicThaman ANNA Enna BGM Anna 🔥🔥 your work is lit anna pic.twitter.com/kGV5BRYRgr — Director U.V (@UppalapatiViswa) January 10, 2021

About the film

The film Krack was directed by Gopichand Malineni, who also played a pivotal role in the writing team. Superstar Ravi Teja stars in the main role, while South Beauty Shruti Haasan plays the female lead. Krack's trailer has recently been released across social media platforms and the reviews have been quite positive as it features promising performance. The film also stars Chirag Jani, Mahesh Kathi and Sudhakar Komakula in crucial roles. Watch the trailer below.

