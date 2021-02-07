Kranti Redkar Has Frequently Co-starred With Bharat Jhadav In THESE Movies

Acor Kranti Redkar is a well-known face in the Marathi Film industry. Redkar has appeared in several movies with Chintamani actor Bharat Jadhav. Jadhav is a well-known actor and producer and is known for his comic roles as a leading man in various Marathi films and theatres. Kranti Redkar and Bharat Jhadav rose to fame as an onscreen couple after they appeared in the famous Marathi music video Kombdi Padali for their hit film Jatra. After that, they have appeared in several movies together. Check out Bharat Jadhav and Kranti Redkar's Movies-

Also Read: Kranti Redkar's Movies That Helped Her Become A Popular Face In The Marathi Film Industry

Jatra: Hyalagaad Re Tyalagaad (2006)

Kranti Redkar essayed the role of Shevanta and Bharat Jadhav essayed the role of Monya and his look-alike Ghumya in the movie Jatra: Hyalagaad Re Tyalagaad. Redkar became famous for the super hit popular Marathi song Kombdi Palali composed by Ajay-Atul in this movie. It was a Marathi romantic comedy movie written and directed by Kedar Shinde. The film also starred Siddharth Jadhav, Vijay Chavan, Upendra Limaye, Priya Berde, and Sanjay Khapre.

Maja Navra Tuji Baiko (2006)

Maja Navra Tuji Baiko is a movie directed by Kedar Shinde featuring Bharat Jadhav, Kranti Redkar, Ankush Chaudhari, and Avinash Kharshikar. The story revolves around Naina and Vijay, a married couple who reunite with their college sweethearts Pooja and Vitthal, and things start to complicate after they became neighbors. Kranti Redkar essayed the role of Pooja and Bharat Jadhav played the role of Vitthal. The film was directed by Kedar Shinde and produced by Ketan Maroo. Other cast members included Ankush Chaudhari, Avinash Kharshikar, Viju Khote, Kishori Ambiye, and many more.

Also Read All You Need To Know About 'Sukhi Mansacha Sadara' Actor Bharat Jadhav

Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho (2010)

In this film, Kranti Redkar essayed the role of Nalini and Bharat Jadhav essayed the role of Madhukar Rane. The story revolved around the character Shrinivas Rane who was an average student but cricket genius. The film was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and starred Sachin Khedekar, Saksham Kulkarni, Siddharth Jadhav, Gauri Vaisya, and Mahesh Manjrekar. The film was remade in Tamil and Telegu by Prakash Raj as “Dhoni”. It was also remade in Bengali and Punjabi.

Fakta Ladh Mhana (2011)

Fakta Ladh Mhana was a multi-starrer action thriller movie directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and known to be one of the costliest Marathi movies made at the time. Bharat Jadhav essayed the role of Tukaram, who is a gang member while Kranti Redkar essayed the role of Tukaram’s girlfriend. The story revolves around farmers who are left with no choice but to commit suicide after being oppressed by a corrupt MLA. Filled with anguish, five gangsters take a stand and fight against the corrupt minister. The other actors included Manva Naik, Vaibhav Mangle, Amruta Khanvilkar, Umesh Tonpe, Aniket Vishwasrao, Santosh Juvekar, Satish Pulekar, Mansi Naik, Sachin Khedekar, and others.

Image Source- Kranti Redkar and Bharat Jadhav's Instagram

Also Read: Kranti Redkar Shares Her Postpartum Weight Loss Picture, Urges Women To Be Patient

Also Read: Jitendra Joshi Shares 'Godavari' Movie Teaser, Netizens Call It 'Beautiful'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.