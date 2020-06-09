Kranti Redkar Shares Her Postpartum Weight Loss Picture, Urges Women To Be Patient

Actor Kranti Redkar is a well-known face in the Marathi film industry. Recently, she took to Instagram, to give insight about her weight loss journey between stages of postpartum. The Gangaajal actor shared how she struggled losing weight and gave a few tips to her fans urging them to be patient for getting results.

Kranti Redkar’s Instagram post:

The picture shared by Kranti Redkar traces her tremendous weight transformation after 2 months of postpartum until a year after that. The actor revealed how shedding weight takes time and eating healthy food helps a lot. Kranti Redkar urged fans to not to miss any workout session as their goal should never be losing weight but to be fit.

Kranti Redkar was also seen explaining that after giving birth one shouldn’t pressure their body as it takes its own time. Instead, the diva asked fans to appreciate their body as it has done so much for them. Kranti Redkar stressed on the fact how weight transformation can be quick for someone but might be slow for others. One may work out for four hours straight but yet won’t get results immediately, she added.

According to Kranti Redkar, the key to losing weight is eating right. She further said how weight transformation for C-section ladies is a different thing altogether. However, one mustn’t lose patience. She concluded saying that she will soon share how she lost weight post-pregnancy.

Soon after the picture was uploaded, fans couldn’t help but praise the actor. While some said they are waiting for Kranti Redkar’s follow up video, others appreciated her post with sweet comments. Have a look at how fans are reacting here:

Meanwhile, Kranti Redkar is spending her quarantine period with her family. The Karaar actor is making the most of her lockdown phase, from sharing cooking videos to spending time with her twin angels, she is having a gala time. Recently, Kranti also shared her go-to food with her fans - egg bhurji. She disclosed how she eats this delicious recipe when she is feeling lazy but wants to have yummy food:

