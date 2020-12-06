Nayanthara's 'Mookuthi Amman' And Other Films That Addressed Godmen And Their Frauds

Nayanthara starrer recently released Mookuthi Amman is a Tamil language fantasy comedy film helmed by RJ Balaji. The plot of the movie revolves around a news anchor. He joins forces with Goddess Mookuthi Amman who descends on Earth to expose fake godmen. If you loved watching the film and are looking for similar movies that revolve around fake godmen and their frauds, then here we have curated a list for you.

Trance

Directed by Anwar Rasheed, Trance is a Malayalam language psychological drama film. The plot of the film follows the life of Viju, a motivational speaker, who is hired to be the face of a religious scam. In order to do that, Viju undergoes rigorous training. As his popularity grows among people, Viju sinks in the world of delusion and darkness.

PK

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, PK is an Indian satirical comedy-drama movie. The story of the film essays the life of an innocent alien who lands on Earth but loses his communication device. In order to retrieve his mode of communication, PK goes to Delhi where he meets a heartbroken reporter Jaggu. With time, he raises thought-provoking questions exposing a fake godman who would mislead people.

OMG – Oh My God!

Released in 2012, OMG- Oh My God! is another satirical comedy-drama helmed by Umesh Shukla. It is an official remake of the Australian film The Man Who Sued God. The film chronicles the life of an atheist Kanji whose antique shop is destroyed by an earthquake. When the bank denies his insurance claim, he decides to sue God. He files the lawsuit against prominent and corrupt religious leaders and exposes them in the court unknowingly with the help of Lord Krishna.

Jaadugar

Directed by Prakash Mehra, Jaadugar is a Hindi fantasy-comedy drama movie released back in 1989. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of US-returned Shankar, who is baffled to see his dad posing as a soothsayer and duping people in a small town. He decides to take help from another magician to teach his father a lesson.

