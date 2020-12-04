If You Loved 'Bombhaat', Here Are Similar Sci-fi Movies That You Must Watch Next

Directed by Raghavendra Varma, Bombhaat is a recently released Telugu science-fiction flick starring Sai Sushanth Reddy, Chandini Chowdary and Simran Choudary in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Wiki, a student at the Institute of Robotics and Intelligent Systems. He is considered to be a bad omen. However, when the professor is killed, his only daughter Maya becomes Wiki’s responsibility. But the twist arrives when Wiki learns that Maya is a Robot, which leads to a series of chaotic outcomes. If you loved watching the film, and wish to watch similar movies like Bombhaat, then here we have curated a list for you.

Movies like Bombhaat:

Enthiran aka Robot

Released in 2010, Enthiran also famously known as Robot is a Rajnikanth starrer science-fiction action flick. The movie narrates the life of a professor and scientist Vaseegaran, who builds Chitti, a unique robot. He programs the robot to protect mankind and while doing so Vaseegaran also teaches Chitti how to feel emotions. However, the problem arises when Chitti falls for Vaseegaran’s girlfriend.

Ra.One

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Ra.One is another superhero sci-fi movie released in 2011. The plot of the movie chronicles the life off Shekhar, a gaming programmer. After facing several censures from his own son and employer, Shekhar creates a unique and invincible game featuring virtual character Ra.One. But Shekhar’s life is turned upside down when Ra.One, in reality, enters the real world and kills him.

2.0

2.0 is the standalone sequel to Robot starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead role. When mobiles start flying mysteriously from everyone’s hand, Dr Vaseegaran is called for and asked to help. His robot Nila and the Dr have to face Pakshi Rajan and for doing that he is made to reinstate the 2.0 aka the negative version of Chitti the robot.

Phuntroo

Helmed by Sujay Dahake, Phuntroo is a Marathi language science-fiction flick starring Ketaki Matekar and Madan Deodhar in the lead roles. The plot narrates how after being rejected by Ananya, Vira a computer genius and college student develops a unique technology Phuntroo, in order to get over his heartbreak. Phuntroo becomes the cure for his loneliness.

