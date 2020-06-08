Sonaalee Kulkarni, Prarthana & Other Marathi Actors' Song 'Ghe Ooncha Bharari' Out; Watch

Currently in India, the nationwide lockdown which had been imposed since March 24th is being eased up. With many people still following the social distancing and staying at home rules, the music production company named Red Bulb Music had released a new music video for all the people who are stuck at their homes since almost 75+ days.

The music video is titled Ghe Uncha Bharari. The Marathi song that was released on June 5th stars 11 Marathi actresses including Sonaalee Kulkarni as well as Prarthana Behere.

The song is targeted to share positivity and share some fun moments to sway away from the boredom. The chirpy music video is intended to give people an energy boost and give a new start to their life. Ghe Uncha Bharari is a celebration to a new start and the acceptance of the 'new normal'. The whole song is shot in each of the actors' homes.

Ghe Ooncha Bharari song released

Red Bulb Music has earlier been associated with producing super hit Marathi songs Lajira, Vasaichya Nakyawar, Yeshil Na and many more. The song features 11 Marathi actors including actors like Sonalee Kulkarni, Spruha Joshi, Sayali Sanjeev, Prarthana Behere, Pallavi Patil, Prajakta Mali, Bhagyashree Limaye, Swapnalee Patil, Rutuja Bagwe, Sanskruti Balgude, and Mayuri Deshmukh. Take a look at the whole music video here.

Sonaalee Kulkarni to Prarthana Behere in Ghe Ooncha Bharari

The song Ghe Ooncha Bharari is composed and sung by Keval Walanj while the lyrics are given by Vipul Shivalkar. The song is picturised with multiple stars in a vlog-like format. Each of the stars has shot a segment of the video in their own homes and they can be seen dancing along with the music in their own unique styles.

Check out the Instagram posts of various popular Marathi actors with regards to the launch of their song. The song features popular Marathi actresses, including Sonaalee Kulkarni who is known for movies like Natarang, Mitwaa etc. It also features Prathana Behere who is a TV and movie actor and she is known for her work in TV serial Pavitra Rishta and movies like Mitwaa, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Biker's Adda, Mr and Mrs Sadachari, Fugay etc.

