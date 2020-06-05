Marathi Actor Sheetal Ahirrao Celebrates Her Birthday By Helping Daily Wage Workers

Marathi actor Sheetal Ahirrao celebrated her birthday on June 4, 2020. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Sheetal decided to help the daily wage workers of the Marathi film fraternity. The Hora actor made her birthday special by playing her part towards social responsibility. As per media reports, Sheetal stepped up to provide financial help to the daily wage workers.

The Jalsa actor was also spotted spending time with coronavirus forefront warriors on her birthday. She reportedly met doctors, nurses and police officials personally to appreciate the workers for their selfless services. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Sheetal Ahirrao was seen getting candid about the idea of how she wanted to spend her birthday.

ALSO READ| Can Rasika Sunil Be A Perfect Daughter Of Ashok Saraf In 'Hum Paanch's' Marathi Remake?

Sheetal Ahirrao said that she decided not to celebrate her birthday with friends amid coronavirus lockdown. She wanted to follow all the precautionary measures properly. However, instead of partying Sheetal wanted to honour and appreciate the real heroes, she added. According to her, she felt great appreciating the people who have come forward to everyone’s rescue amid this scarce situation that has befallen on us.

Sheetal Ahirrao further added that she also took an initiative to provide financial aid to those who work behind the stage of the film industry. Before Sheetal Ahirrao, several actors from the Marathi film fraternity came forward to help daily wage workers amid coronavirus lockdown. Actors who played good Samaritans included Sai Tamhankar, Soanlee Kulkarni, Amruta Khanvilkar and Subodh Bhave.

ALSO READ| Latest Marathi Show 'Gharat Basale Sare' To Feature Popular Puppets Ardhavat Rao, Awadabai

Professional Front

Sheetal Ahirrao is highly acclaimed for her splendid performances in movies like Hora, Vip Gadhav, Jalsa and many more. On the work front, she was last seen on the big screen in H2O. The movie was helmed by Milind Patila and bankrolled by Sunil Zawar. Along with Sheetal Ahirrao, the movie also features Varsha Pawar, Prakash Rane and Ashok Dhage in prominent roles.

ALSO READ| Riteish Deshmukh's 'Lai Bhaari' Was Debut Film Of This B-town Superstar In Marathi Films

The plot of H2O revolves around the negligence and lackadaisical attitude of a village Sarpanch. As a result, several farmers from the village commit suicides in Wadgaon. An educated boy from the village returns from the city with his friends to their rescue and change the situation.

ALSO READ| Riteish Deshmukh And Other Bollywood Actors Who Have Worked In Marathi Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.